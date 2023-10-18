Hibs reaction in unison to Scott Brown claim

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Easter Road welcomed back Hibs legend David Gray one more time as a testimonial fixture against a Manchester United XI played tribute to one of the club’s greats. The match ended 1-0, with none other than Gray himself scoring the winning goal, and while the fixture was a beautifully fitting occasion of celebration for a man who played at Easter Road for seven years, it has also instigated an outpouring of persuasion from fans in regards to another former Hibee.

Scott Brown featured as part of the Hibs XI and his performances impressed the 7,000-strong crowd so much that there are now many who wish Nick Montgomery to make the move to bring him back on board. Brown, 38, started his youth career at Hibs before signing a professional contract in 2002. He went on to make over 110 league appearances for the club before moving across the country in 2007. Following his departure from the pitch, Brown has managed Fleetwood Town but his recent performance at Easter Road had many fans wondering if he could slip the boots back on.

The discussion was instigated by HibsTV commentator Cliff Pike, who acknowledged that although it wasn’t a ‘competitive’ game, there was plentiful evidence left to suggest ‘Broony’ could rejoin the squad as a player.

This then subsequently had fans replying to the X (formerly Twitter) post agreeing with Pike’s stance, with one punter saying: "I said that to my mate this afternoon."

Another pointed out: "Certainly looked as good and fit as ever."

One fan said: "Scott Brown looked more than capable of doing someone in the SPL a turn. SDG, Marvin and Whittaker didn’t look too shabby either and Keatings quick feet haven’t deserted him. Grant Holt not so much."