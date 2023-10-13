Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hibernian FC will be participating in a testimonial fixture against Manchester United to celebrate the career of David Gray. Gray came through the Manchester United Academy system and went on to spend six years at Old Trafford. He is now set to come up against some of his former team-mates when the two sides come face-to-face at Easter Road this weekend.

From 2014-2021, David Gray made 177 appearances for the Hibees, scoring that infamous winning goal in 2016 which end a 114-year wait for Scottish Cup glory. Speaking about his career-defining moment, Gray said “it was the greatest moment of my football career if not my life. I think I did six celebrations in one! I just ran away and the thing I do remember is referee Steven McLean apologising to me and saying ‘sorry I need to book you’”.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gray, 35, was forced to retire two years ago due to injury but is ready to return to a familiar ground as he heads to Leith on Sunday. The Scottish Cup-winning captain is set to be reunited with some of his teammates from that side such as Darren McGregor and James Keatings.

Here are the squads ready to play in the David Gray testimonial:

Manchester United XI: Luke Steele, Danny Simpson, Phil Bardsley, Wes Brown, John Rankin, Alex Bruce, Adam Eckersley, Darron Gibson, Michael Stewart, Febian Brandy, Danny Drinkwater, Ravel Morrison, Danny Galbraith, Chris Eagles, Rod Thornley, Eddie Johnson, Darren Fletcher

Manager: Brian McClair

Hibs XI: Conrad Logan, David Gray, Darren McGregor, Efe Ambrose, Steven Whittaker, Marvin Bartley, Scott Brown, Fraser Fyvie, Liam Craig, Danny Swanson, Scott Allan, Grant Holt, James Keatings, Brian McLean

Manager: Nick Montgomery

How to buy tickets