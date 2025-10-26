The Hibs hero also counts the likes of Aberdeen and Sunderland on his CV.

A Hibs hero admits he has formed some back-up plans as his wait for a new club continues.

Dylan McGeouch is fondly remembered at Easter Road for winning the Scottish Cup in 2016 and then helping the club out the Championship. He also has clubs like Aberdeen and Sunderland on his CV but has been without a contract since leaving Carlisle United in England at the end of his terms there.

He had a training stint with the PFA’s free agent camp in the summer and has had an offer to train with League Two newcomers East Kilbride, but there has been no permanent offer of a new club. McGeouch has admitted that there are Plan B’s in the pipeline as the technically gifted former Hibs and Sunderland midfielder waits by the phone for a club to pick up. Two of his former sides go head to head on Sunday when Aberdeen host Hibs at Pittodrie in the Premiership.

Former Hibs and Sunderland star on free agency stint

Speaking on his situation, McGeouch said: “It's frustrating to be without a club, but I can't blame anybody. There's a wee bit of anxiety for me about it because, of course, the longer it goes on you're thinking, 'Is the phone going to go?'. You're considering how you're going to progress your career is it in media, is it in coaching or will I still be playing?

"There's a few back-up plans and if the phone doesn't ring I'll focus on what to do next. But I do feel I've still got a lot to offer on the football side on and off the pitch, it's just getting that opportunity. I've been in this situation before when I went in at Forest Green. They were struggling a bit and I went in and became their player of the year.

"It put me back in the shop window, playing games regularly. I then moved to Carlisle. I'm used to this current situation, but it's not easy to get up every morning and keep myself ticking over and making sure I do all my gym stuff. It's about trying to keep myself ready for when the phone does go.

Dylan McGeouch on East Kilbride training offer

"I did a lot of work over the summer with the PFA, training and playing four games over six or seven weeks. Mick Kennedy and Simon Ferry also welcomed me into East Kilbride for training and I was grateful for that. I can't force anybody to sign me.

"There are certain situations I'm looking at, studying results, and I'm thinking, 'I could be in there helping that team'. There's frustration, but not with anyone in particular. It's not as if I've been let down by anybody. It's just football.

He added in the Scottish Sun: "Things can go quick and leave you behind. I can only ask the question and hope for the opportunity somewhere to prove myself."