Hibs beat St Mirren to reach the Scottish League Cup semi-final where they will face Aberdeen

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hibs are through to the semi-final of the Scottish League Cup following a triumphant and dramatic 4-2 win over St Mirren. The Saints currently sit second in the Scottish Premiership and have been enjoying a phenomenal start to the 2023/24 season but Nick Montgomery’s side was able to overcome their opening goal and subsequent equaliser as Elie Youan, Dylan Vente and Martin Boyle all found the back of the net.

Speaking after the win, the former Central Coast Mariners boss said of his side: “I told them to stay calm, keep playing and don’t get sucked into thinking we need to change the game plan,” he said. “We have the belief now.“It doesn’t matter who we play, it’s a semi-final. It’s a knockout and now we are one game away from a final, but in reality, it’s not even in my mind at the moment. Full focus is Dundee at the weekend.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Easter Road outfit will now prepare to face Aberdeen in their final four fixture at Hampden in November. The Dons survived a last minute goal from Ross County to win 2-1 and reach the semi-final.

As the sides return their focus to the Scottish Premiership for the next few weeks, here is all you need to know about November’s semi-finals at Hampden Park...

When is Hibs vs Aberdeen?

The semi-final will be held on the weekend of Saturday 4/Sunday 5 November but the order of play and kick-off is still yet to be confirmed.

How to watch Hibs vs Aberdeen

Viaplay will have all the action from Hampden for the semi-final. Coverage times will be confirmed once kick-off is decided but fans can subscribe to watch action on Viaplay from £9.99/month. As well as the League Cup, fans can also watch La Liga fixtures through the platform.

How to buy tickets

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets are yet to go on sale for the semi-final. They will be available to purchase from the Hibs’ website as well as through Hampden Park’s website with fans already able to sign up with the site in order to receive notice of when tickets, including hospitality packages, come on sale.

Now that all four teams have been determined, the tickets will likely go on sale in the coming weeks.

Head-to-Head

Hibs and Aberdeen have met on nearly 350 times with the Dons winning 145 times compared to Hibs’ 110 wins. 57 fixtures have come in the two main cups with Hibs beating Aberdeen in 10 League Cup fixtures and nine FA Cup fixtures. The Dons have seven League Cup wins and 14 FA Cup wins over Hibs.