Hibs have travelled to Switzerland for their second leg UEFA Europa Conference League third-round qualifiers in the hope of facing Premier League side Aston Villa in the play-offs.

The Easter Road side beat their Swiss opponents 3-1 in Edinburgh last week and will be hopeful of maintaining their two-goal lead on away soil. However, fans will be concerned after the Leith-based team fell flat against Motherwell on the weekend, recording their second-straight league squad but Hibs boss Lee Johnson is assured that his team will fight back.

Speaking in a pre-match press conference, Johnson said: “We quickly flip our mindset and there will be no complacency. I just know it. I know my team.We go into a big game where we have put ourselves in a positive position.

“We have to defend as a team, we have to attack as a team. I like to see eleven faces behind the ball and that’s what we want to do anyway to break from a position of strength. That’s really important - the activity and the partnerships between the lines. But, it’s a game of football, and a lot can happen.”

Here is all you need to know about how to watch the upcoming fixture in Switzerland...

When is FC Luzern vs Hibs?

The two sides will meet later today, Thursday 17 August, with kick-off set for 7.45pm BST. The fixture will take place at the Swissporarena in Lucerne which can host up to 16,800 spectators.

How to watch FC Luzern vs Hibs

The game will not be available to watch on TV, with BBC Scotland broadcasting Hearts v Rosenborg but Hibees’ supporters can watch the second-leg through a PPV service online via SolidSport.

The stream will cost 9.95 Euros, with English-language commentary being provided. The match will be available to supporters worldwide, except for Switzerland.

What are the odds?

Here are the latest odds according to William Hill:

FC Luzern : 6/10

: 6/10 Draw : 29/10

: 29/10 Hibs: 16/5

Team news

Hibs’ boss Johnson will be assessing the fitness of Elie Youan, Josh Campbell and Jake Doyle-Hayes. Youan has a back injury and Campbell is troubled by his shoulder and they missed the defeat at Fir Park, as did Doyle-Hayes.