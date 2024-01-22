Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Both Hibs and Hearts have successfully made it through the fourth round of the Scottish Cup following wins of Forfar and Spartans FC respectively.

Nick Montgomery's side headed up to Angus following their winter break in Dubai, and it was a 69th minute goal from Christian Doidge that finally separated the sides. As for Hearts, they enjoyed a rare Edinburgh derby against Spartans, with Frankie Kent scoring a 92nd minute winner to push the Jambos through. An early goal from Kenneth Vargas had been cancelled out by James Craigen but Steven Naismith's side eventually pulled through and will now take on Airdrie in their next round.

Ahead of the return of the Scottish Premiership, here is all the latest transfer news from Hibs, Hearts and their Premiership rivals...

Christian Doidge (L) scores Hibs' winner against Forfar in Scottish Cup

Rangers set for midfield boost

Rangers are closing in on a deal for Mohamed Diomande, with the Ivory Coast under-23 midfielder due in Glasgow for signing talk (Scottish Sun).

Recent reports from Daily Record have also added to this story saying that a deal between Rangers and current club FC Nordsjaelland has already been agreed for Diomande, 22, who looks set to become Phillipe Clement's second January window signing.

The midfielder has made 22 appearances in all competitions this season, earning rave reviews for his performances but with less than a year left on his contract, he is now been put within the Ibrox side's price range. Reports indicate that only a medical issue is set to stop his arrival.

Dundee duo head for exit

Dundee have told forward Zak Rudden and long-serving defender Cammy Kerr they are free to leave Dens Park after not featuring in Saturday's clash with Kilmarnock (The Courier).

Kerr celebrates his testimonial year in 2023 after a decade at his club, the 28-year-old played 271 times for Dundee but under Tony Docherty he has made just four league starts. As for Rudden, he had been a regular choice, playing 16 times this season, scoring three goals. However, the recent arrival of Curtis Main has pushed the 23-year-old down the order at Dens Park and Rudden's replacement, Main, made his debut in Saturday's defeat at Kilmarnock.

Hoops star admits future uncertainty

Celtic loan signing Paulo Bernardo admits he doesn't know what his long term future is with the club but says he is focusing on his time at Parkhead 'game by game (Daily Record). With three goals in his last four games, the Celtic loanee star is beginning to nail down a place in Brendan Rodgers' midfield.

Bernardo reportedly struggled initially to settle down at Celtic Park, but following several conversations with his boss, he began to find his rhythm. However, the 21-year-old has remained tight-lipped about his future moves.

