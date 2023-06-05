4 . John Greig

While John Greig spent most of his career playing for Glasgow team Rangers, he was born in the Capital. The footballer played with United Crossroads Boys Club in Edinburgh during his youth, and supported Hearts of Midlothian. However, he was signed for Rangers, and went on to become one of their most celebrated captains. Greig also played for Scotland, and was the Rangers manager for five years. Photo: SNS Group