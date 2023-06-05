News you can trust since 1873
150 faces of Edinburgh: 15 of the most famous people from Edinburgh, from John Swinney to KT Tunstall

Many recognisable faces made the list – including eight famous Johns
Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 5th Jun 2023, 04:45 BST

Many famous people hail from Edinburgh, from Olympians to actors to politicians.

The Edinburgh Evening News is marking 150 years since the publication of its very first paper in 1873. To celebrate, we are naming 150 celebrities and local heroes who have a connection to the Capital, in alphabetical order. So far, we’ve mentioned some big names, including Arthur Conan Doyle, David Tennant, JK Rowling, and Ian Rankin. Even some animals have made the list!

Here are 15 of the most famous faces from Edinburgh, from J to K.

Just one of the many famous faces from Edinburgh is Jennifer Dodds MBE. The Scottish curler was born in Edinburgh, and has gone on to become an Olympic champion, winning gold at the 2022 Winter games in Beijing.

1. Jennifer Dodds

Just one of the many famous faces from Edinburgh is Jennifer Dodds MBE. The Scottish curler was born in Edinburgh, and has gone on to become an Olympic champion, winning gold at the 2022 Winter games in Beijing.

This drawing is believed to be a self-portrait by Scottish artist John Duncan Fergusson, who was born in Leith. While Fergusson initially started training as a naval surgeon, he realised his true calling was art, and went on to become a successful painter, illustrator and sculptor. He was also one of the Scottish Colourists - a group of painters who had a significant impact on Scottish art.

2. John Duncan Fergusson

This drawing is believed to be a self-portrait by Scottish artist John Duncan Fergusson, who was born in Leith. While Fergusson initially started training as a naval surgeon, he realised his true calling was art, and went on to become a successful painter, illustrator and sculptor. He was also one of the Scottish Colourists - a group of painters who had a significant impact on Scottish art.

Some locals might not recognise his face, but his name is likely known by most long-time Edinburgh Evening News readers. John Gibson was a long-serving journalist and columnist for the paper, who interviewed legends like Terry Wogan, Dick van Dyke, and Dustin Hoffman in his time. Here, Gibson (R) is pictured with journalist and TV presenter David Frost (L) in August 1984. He died in 2018, a year after he wrote his final column, at the age of 85.

3. John Gibson

Some locals might not recognise his face, but his name is likely known by most long-time Edinburgh Evening News readers. John Gibson was a long-serving journalist and columnist for the paper, who interviewed legends like Terry Wogan, Dick van Dyke, and Dustin Hoffman in his time. Here, Gibson (R) is pictured with journalist and TV presenter David Frost (L) in August 1984. He died in 2018, a year after he wrote his final column, at the age of 85.

While John Greig spent most of his career playing for Glasgow team Rangers, he was born in the Capital. The footballer played with United Crossroads Boys Club in Edinburgh during his youth, and supported Hearts of Midlothian. However, he was signed for Rangers, and went on to become one of their most celebrated captains. Greig also played for Scotland, and was the Rangers manager for five years.

4. John Greig

While John Greig spent most of his career playing for Glasgow team Rangers, he was born in the Capital. The footballer played with United Crossroads Boys Club in Edinburgh during his youth, and supported Hearts of Midlothian. However, he was signed for Rangers, and went on to become one of their most celebrated captains. Greig also played for Scotland, and was the Rangers manager for five years.

