If you’re heading along to see Manic Street Preachers and Suede in Edinburgh, here’s everything you need to know...

Two of the biggest musical acts of their generation, Welsh rock giants Manic Street Preachers and English indie darlings Suede, are set to perform at Edinburgh Castle this week as part of a joint UK and Ireland tour.

Here is everything you need to know about the show...

When is the gig?

Manic Street Preachers and Suede will perform at Edinburgh Castle on Wednesday, July 10, 2024.

What time do the doors open, and when does the gig start?

Estimated timings; Gates - 6.45pm Suede - 7.25pm Manic Street Preachers - 9.10pm End - 10.30pm

Who will play first in Edinburgh?

During the co-headline tour of the UK, the bands will take it in turns to open and close the gigs. In Edinburgh, Suede play first, followed by the Manics.

What have the Manics said?

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, Manics bassist and lyricist Nick Wire said: “We’ve both got a dedicated fanbase, but we do share a gene pool and a rabid denomination of fans. It’s because we never belonged to anything apart from ourselves. We were never part of grunge, we never part of Britpop.”

What have Suede said?

Suede frontman Brett Anderson said: “It’s really inspiring to have a band that you love playing with you. It’s like a friendly competition. Both bands are survivors of the ’90s – as well as alumni of the NME Godlike Genius Award. Last year, Manics frontman James Dean Bradfield explained a greater 'symmetry’ between the Manics and Suede.

What songs will the Manics play?

These guys are incredible live and have an arsenal of amazing tracks to pick from. Those heading to the gig can expect to hear the likes of A Design for Life, You Love Us, Motorcycle Emptiness, You Stole the Sun From My Heart, If You Tolerate This Your Children Will Be Next, and Motown Junk.

What songs will Suede perform?

Suede were responsible for some of the catchiest tunes of the era. Fan favourites include Beautiful Ones, Trash, Animal Nitrate, We Are The Pigs and She’s in Fashion. The Londoners recently released their ninth studio album, Autofiction, to acclaim, so you can expect a fair few song from that one to get an airing.

Can you still get tickets?

The gig is sold old but it's possible to still get resale tickets on www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

What’s the weather going to be like?

At the moment the forecast is for a wet evening, with highs of around 12C during the gig - but knowing the Edinburgh weather, this could change. Keep an eye on the weather forecasts on the day on the Met Office's website, or on your mobile app.

What is the venue's advice for concert attendees?

Be sure to wear warm, waterproof clothing (as required) and sturdy footwear. The esplanade is reached via a steep slope and concert seating is tiered.

Sitting high in the grandstands is not recommended if you have vertigo, breathing difficulties or a heart complaint.

Edinburgh Castle is a no smoking venue. Alcohol and bottled drinks over 500ml cannot be brought into the arena.

Children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

Are there going to be any road closures?