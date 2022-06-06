Expect endless drone shots of Majorca, cheesy ballads over any slightly downbeat moment, and beautiful people shrieking “I’VE GOT A TEXT!” This is the eighth season of the ‘OG’ dating show which has seen couples go on to marry and even have children together – and a lot of dramatic break ups too. Here’s all we know so far about Love Island 2022.

Is Love Island on tonight? When does Love Island 2022 start?

The producers of Love Island have confirmed the date for the 2022 series. Love Island is back on Monday, June 6 on ITV2 and ITV Hub at 9pm.

It will run for eight weeks over the summer. Usually, the show airs every weekday and Sunday at 9pm, with Aftersun following the show on Sunday night.

When does Love Island 2022 start? (Love Island/ ITV)

Who is in the Love Island 2022 cast?

The first 11 islanders entering the Love Island villa have been announced. They include Michael Owen's daughter Gemma Owen, Tasha Ghour, Indiya Polack, Paige Thorne, Dami Hope, Liam Llewellyn, Amber Beckford, Davide Saclimenti, Ikenna Ekwonna, Luca Bish, and Andrew Le Page.

Sadly no Scottish people have been included in the lineup yet. Let’s hope they’ll throw in some Scots soon to spice things up, after last year’s bombshells Shannon Singh, Dale Mehmet, and Harry Young.

When does Love Island 2022 start? (Love Island/ITV)

Love Island 2022 releases first trailer

The first promo trailer for Love Island 2022 dropped during Britain’s Got Talent on May 14. It features the unmistakable voice of Iain Stirling, who is married to the show’s host Laura Whitmore.

He says: “Adios blind dates, au revoir romantic weekends away, arivederci to the language of love. Is that a text in your pocket or are you just excited to see us? That’s right the OGs of love are here, letting you know that this summer love is ours.”

The trailer says 224 islanders have slo-mo walked through the famous Love Island villas doors. It also pokes fun at rival Netflix’s reality dating shows Love Is Blind and Too Hot to Handle, saying: “This summer love isn’t blind, it’s neon and we can deffo handle the heat – we’ve got a fire pit mate.”

The Love Island finalists in 2021, clockwise from top left: Millie, Chloe, Kaz, Faye, Teddy, Tyler, Toby, and Liam (ITV)

Love Island starts at 9pm Monday 6 June on ITV2 and ITV Hub.