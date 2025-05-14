Busy Edinburgh bistro which holds 'prominent place in local dining scene' up for sale

A charming Edinburgh bistro has gone up for sale, presenting an “excellent opportunity” for new owners.

The Village Bistro, on Main Street, Davidson's Mains, has hit the market as the current owners looks to sell up due to family health.

A listing for the business on RightBiz says: “This friendly local bistro, located in the heart of Edinburgh, serves as a vibrant hub for the community. Renowned for offering quality breakfasts, lunches, and private hire options, it holds a prominent place in the local dining scene. With an established presence of 2.5 years, this bistro presents an excellent opportunity for expansion, especially with its potential for an alcohol license.

“The bistro's quaint and charming exterior, complete with prominent signage, welcomes guests into a cozy interior. The decor, featuring warm and inviting elements alongside strategically placed mirrors, creates a perception of enhanced space. Elegant lighting fixtures add sophistication, complemented by decorative plants that contribute to a homely ambiance. Offering ample seating, it is designed to accommodate both regular patrons and new guests with ease.

“Located near essential amenities such as three dentist offices, a dry cleaner, a pharmacy, and a Tesco, the bistro enjoys a steady stream of customers. The area also includes a pub, contributing to the local competition. Despite this, the recently refurbished cafe continues to hold high ratings and has cultivated a dedicated clientele. The business boasts a 30% increase in turnover over the past year, underscoring its growth potential.”

The listing goes on: “With six employees and a comprehensive online presence – evidenced by impressive ratings such as a 4.9 on Google and high scores on Facebook and TripAdvisor – the bistro is well-positioned for a seamless transition to new ownership. The current owners are committed to offering full training and assistance during the handover phase. The asking price for this unique, fully fitted business is £40,000, with accounts available for review.”