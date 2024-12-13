A popular Edinburgh pub has been forced to close temporarily due to ‘issues out of their control’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The False Widow, on Constitution Street in Leith, has shut its doors over electrical issues, and with it being the busy Christmas period, the owners admit the timing couldn't be worst.

Following a big rebrand over the summer, the cocktail bar previously known as Smoke and Mirrors reopened in late July as The False Widow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the time, the venue's owner Jane Ross, who also runs The Mother Superior on Leith Walk and The Powder Room on Broughton Road, told DRAM: “The False Widow is Leith’s first eco bar where all products are sustainable, ethically chosen and environmentally responsible. In fact, the sustainability report will be available for the customer.

“The name is based on the first woman who was accused of witchcraft in Ireland, Dame Alice Kittler.”

Sadly, the venue is currently closed, and the owners are working hard to fix the problem and reopen as soon as they can.

Updating customers on their Instagram page, they wrote: “So sadly we've had some issues out of our control so will launch as soon as possible. So sh*t for a small business at this time of year. We are working hard to reopen. Please follow our insta for updates.

“In the meantime, please visit one of our sister bars – The Mother Superior or The Powder Room – depending on your vibe.”