Edinburgh Retro: 17 fabulously festive photos show Edinburgh at Christmas in days of old

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 25th Dec 2024, 12:10 GMT
Merry Christmas everyone! Today, we’re taking a trip back in time to the 1950s, to see how Edinburgh locals used to celebrate the festive season.

Christmas in Edinburgh was a little different back then to how it is today, as those of a certain vintage will remember. For one thing, there was no online shopping, so locals had to wrap up warm and head to the city centre to buy gifts for their loved ones.

Like today, though, many Edinburghers marked the festive season with house parties, family meals and trips to see Santa.

Scroll through our photo gallery to see 17 nostalgia-tinged images of Edinburgh at Christmas in the 1950s. And please let us know your own memories in the comments section before you go. Have an amazing day, folks!

Take a look through our photo gallery to see how Edinburgh celebrated Christmas in the 1950s.

1. Edinburgh at Christmas in the 1950s

Take a look through our photo gallery to see how Edinburgh celebrated Christmas in the 1950s. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Children were entertained at a Christmas party at the Trefoil School in Midlothian. The celebration was also attended servicemen who were blinded by the wars.

2. A Christmas party

Children were entertained at a Christmas party at the Trefoil School in Midlothian. The celebration was also attended servicemen who were blinded by the wars. Photo: Unknown

Photo Sales
A woman working for a local printing press makes the finishing touches on a festive card.

3. Christmas card making

A woman working for a local printing press makes the finishing touches on a festive card. Photo: Unknown

Photo Sales
Two young children playing with a pony cart and a covered wagon in an Edinburgh toy shop.

4. Christmas toy shopping

Two young children playing with a pony cart and a covered wagon in an Edinburgh toy shop. Photo: Unknown

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Edinburgh
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice