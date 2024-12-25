Christmas in Edinburgh was a little different back then to how it is today, as those of a certain vintage will remember. For one thing, there was no online shopping, so locals had to wrap up warm and head to the city centre to buy gifts for their loved ones.
Like today, though, many Edinburghers marked the festive season with house parties, family meals and trips to see Santa.
Scroll through our photo gallery to see 17 nostalgia-tinged images of Edinburgh at Christmas in the 1950s. And please let us know your own memories in the comments section before you go. Have an amazing day, folks!
1. Edinburgh at Christmas in the 1950s
Take a look through our photo gallery to see how Edinburgh celebrated Christmas in the 1950s. Photo: Third Party
2. A Christmas party
Children were entertained at a Christmas party at the Trefoil School in Midlothian. The celebration was also attended servicemen who were blinded by the wars. Photo: Unknown
3. Christmas card making
A woman working for a local printing press makes the finishing touches on a festive card. Photo: Unknown
4. Christmas toy shopping
Two young children playing with a pony cart and a covered wagon in an Edinburgh toy shop. Photo: Unknown
