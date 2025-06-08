There are all sorts of buses - double deckers, coaches, minibuses, open-top buses, vintage buses, play buses and, when it comes to elections, campaign buses.
1. End of an era
Ann Boyle, pictured with her ticket machine, was the conductress on the last Lothian Region Transport two-man double decker bus before clippies were abolished in October 1980. | TSPL Photo: Ian Brand
2. Princes Street stop
A Lothian Region Transport (LRT) bus stop in Princes Street, complete with information board, in July 1980. | TSPL Photo: George Smith
3. Open top for Olympian
Scottish athlete Allan Wells shows the Edinburgh crowds his Olympic gold medal from an open-topped bus in August 1980. Wells won the medal in Moscow after winning the 100m dash with a time of 10.25 seconds. | TSPL Photo: Joe Steele
4. Queuing in Dumbiedykes
Passengers at the bus stop as the 45 bus draws up at Dumbiedykes in Edinburgh, June 1980. | TSPL Photo: George Smith
