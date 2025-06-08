Edinburgh Retro: 29 amazing pictures of Capital buses in the 1980s, from the last conductors to bus wars

By Ian Swanson
Published 8th Jun 2025, 04:45 BST

Buses are woven into the fabric of everyday life - they get us to work and home again, off to see friends, into town and out in the evenings as well as trips further afield.

There are all sorts of buses - double deckers, coaches, minibuses, open-top buses, vintage buses, play buses and, when it comes to elections, campaign buses.

Here are 29 old photos selected from the Evening News archive, giving a taste of life on the buses in Edinburgh around four decades ago.

Scroll through the pictures to bring back memories and get a taste of Capital life in the 1980s.

Ann Boyle, pictured with her ticket machine, was the conductress on the last Lothian Region Transport two-man double decker bus before clippies were abolished in October 1980.

1. End of an era

Ann Boyle, pictured with her ticket machine, was the conductress on the last Lothian Region Transport two-man double decker bus before clippies were abolished in October 1980. | TSPL Photo: Ian Brand

Photo Sales
A Lothian Region Transport (LRT) bus stop in Princes Street, complete with information board, in July 1980.

2. Princes Street stop

A Lothian Region Transport (LRT) bus stop in Princes Street, complete with information board, in July 1980. | TSPL Photo: George Smith

Photo Sales
Scottish athlete Allan Wells shows the Edinburgh crowds his Olympic gold medal from an open-topped bus in August 1980. Wells won the medal in Moscow after winning the 100m dash with a time of 10.25 seconds.

3. Open top for Olympian

Scottish athlete Allan Wells shows the Edinburgh crowds his Olympic gold medal from an open-topped bus in August 1980. Wells won the medal in Moscow after winning the 100m dash with a time of 10.25 seconds. | TSPL Photo: Joe Steele

Photo Sales
Passengers at the bus stop as the 45 bus draws up at Dumbiedykes in Edinburgh, June 1980.

4. Queuing in Dumbiedykes

Passengers at the bus stop as the 45 bus draws up at Dumbiedykes in Edinburgh, June 1980. | TSPL Photo: George Smith

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:BusesEdinburghMemoriesNostalgia
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice