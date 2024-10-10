12 top Edinburgh Indian restaurants to spice up your life during National Curry Week 2024

If you’re looking for some delicious curry to spice up your autumn evenings, we've got you covered with these selections, which were compiled using Tripadvisor reviews.

However you choose to spice up your life up this week – the 26th celebration of National Curry Week – there are plenty of options for eating out, with many of the restaurants listed have won prestigious awards.

Scroll through our photo gallery – but be warned, these images will have you craving a good curry.

1 . 12 restaurants to celebrate National Curry Week 2024

2 . Gurkha Bar & Restaurant Where: 6 Brougham Place, Edinburgh, EH3 9HW. Tripadvisor rating 5 out of 5. One happy customer said: 'Food was amazing and the service was brilliant. They were so attentive and kind. I had the Chicken Tikka Masala, which was gorgeous'.

3 . Voujon Where: 107 Newington Rd, Newington, Edinburgh EH9 1QW. Rating 5 out of 5. One Tripadvisor reviewer said: 'The flavours in both the starters and main course were out of this world. The food here is unbelievable'.

4 . Mother India Where: 3-5 Infirmary Street, Edinburgh EH1 1LT. Tripadvisor rating: 4.5 out of 5. Mother India Cafe was named as Scotland's 'Street Food Restaurant of the Year' at the 2024 Asian Restaurant Awards. And deservedly so.