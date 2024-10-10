12 top Edinburgh Indian restaurants to spice up your life during National Curry Week 2024

If you’re looking for some delicious curry to spice up your autumn evenings, we've got you covered with these selections, which were compiled using Tripadvisor reviews.
1. 12 restaurants to celebrate National Curry Week 2024
Scroll through our gallery to see 12 of the best restaurants in Edinburgh for a curry. Photo: Pixabay. Photo: Pixabay
2. Gurkha Bar & Restaurant
Where: 6 Brougham Place, Edinburgh, EH3 9HW. Tripadvisor rating 5 out of 5. One happy customer said: 'Food was amazing and the service was brilliant. They were so attentive and kind. I had the Chicken Tikka Masala, which was gorgeous'. Photo: Third Party
3. Voujon
Where: 107 Newington Rd, Newington, Edinburgh EH9 1QW. Rating 5 out of 5. One Tripadvisor reviewer said: 'The flavours in both the starters and main course were out of this world. The food here is unbelievable'. Photo: Third Party
4. Mother India
Where: 3-5 Infirmary Street, Edinburgh EH1 1LT. Tripadvisor rating: 4.5 out of 5. Mother India Cafe was named as Scotland's 'Street Food Restaurant of the Year' at the 2024 Asian Restaurant Awards. And deservedly so. Photo: Third Party
