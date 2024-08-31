17 Edinburgh pub beer gardens to enjoy a drink outdoors as the sun shines this weekend

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 31st Aug 2024, 05:00 BST
With the sun set to shine on Edinburgh this weekend, many of us will be planning to head to a beer garden – after all, it could be the last chance we get for a while!

According to the weather experts, locals can expect highs of 20C on Saturday, and plenty of bright sunshine. Fingers-crossed they’re right, as there are few things locals enjoy more than heading out to one of the city’s many amazing beer gardens.

Deciding where to go is often the hardest part, so we asked our readers to tell us their favourite pub beer gardens in Edinburgh. We got plenty of responses, with recommendations ranging from traditional pubs to stylish cocktail gardens.

If you fancy heading out for al fresco drinks, have a look through our photo gallery to see 17 great Edinburgh beer gardens – all of them chosen by Evening News readers.

1. Edinburgh's best beer gardens

It's not hard to know why this place is constantly being named amongst the best beer gardens in the city. Cold Town House in the popular Grassmarket area has one of the most spectacular views of Edinburgh Castle. Enjoy a pizza, prosecco, or a craft beer as you soak up the surroundings. Photo: Cold Town House

2. Cold Town House

Portobello Tap, situated near Edinburgh's seaside, has a lovely beer garden to enjoy. This craft beer pub has a range of ales and draught to choose from, including from Scotland's independent breweries.

3. Portobello Tap

One of the most popular pubs at Leith's trendy Shore area, Teuchters Landing in Leith has a fantastic beer garden right on the water's edge.

4. Teuchters Landing

