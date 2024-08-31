17 Edinburgh pub beer gardens to enjoy a drink outdoors as the sun shines this weekend

With the sun set to shine on Edinburgh this weekend, many of us will be planning to head to a beer garden – after all, it could be the last chance we get for a while!
According to the weather experts, locals can expect highs of 20C on Saturday, and plenty of bright sunshine. Fingers-crossed they’re right, as there are few things locals enjoy more than heading out to one of the city’s many amazing beer gardens.
It's not hard to know why this place is constantly being named amongst the best beer gardens in the city. Cold Town House in the popular Grassmarket area has one of the most spectacular views of Edinburgh Castle. Enjoy a pizza, prosecco, or a craft beer as you soak up the surroundings. Photo: Cold Town House Photo: Cold Town House
Portobello Tap, situated near Edinburgh's seaside, has a lovely beer garden to enjoy. This craft beer pub has a range of ales and draught to choose from, including from Scotland's independent breweries. Photo: Portobello Tap
