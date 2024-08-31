17 Edinburgh pub beer gardens to enjoy a drink outdoors as the sun shines this weekend

According to the weather experts, locals can expect highs of 20C on Saturday, and plenty of bright sunshine. Fingers-crossed they’re right, as there are few things locals enjoy more than heading out to one of the city’s many amazing beer gardens.

Deciding where to go is often the hardest part, so we asked our readers to tell us their favourite pub beer gardens in Edinburgh. We got plenty of responses, with recommendations ranging from traditional pubs to stylish cocktail gardens.

If you fancy heading out for al fresco drinks, have a look through our photo gallery to see 17 great Edinburgh beer gardens – all of them chosen by Evening News readers.

2 . Cold Town House It's not hard to know why this place is constantly being named amongst the best beer gardens in the city. Cold Town House in the popular Grassmarket area has one of the most spectacular views of Edinburgh Castle. Enjoy a pizza, prosecco, or a craft beer as you soak up the surroundings.

3 . Portobello Tap Portobello Tap, situated near Edinburgh's seaside, has a lovely beer garden to enjoy. This craft beer pub has a range of ales and draught to choose from, including from Scotland's independent breweries.