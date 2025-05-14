Edinburgh getting ‘proper' pub that feels part of neighbourhood as new venue arrives

Edinburgh is set to welcome an exciting new venue his month – and it promises to be “a proper pub that feels part of the neighbourhood from day one”.

The Captain Darling, located at Hamilton Place in Stockbridge, opens its doors at the end of May to everyone in search of a relaxed and comfortable space to enjoy time together with friends, family and their four-legged companions.

As part of its plans to open seven days a week from lunchtime until late, the team behind The Captain Darling has created a classic pub venue with dedicated bar space for people to drop in for a leisurely drink throughout the day. A bar and table service will offer a range of beers, world wines, speciality spirits and cocktails.

A separate dining area will have an all-day modern pub style menu, serving everything from classic dishes like prawn cocktail and handmade savoury pies to a selection of meats cooked over coals and a speciality Sunday roast with all the trimmings.

The new venue is expected to create 20 new jobs and provide seated space for around 100 customers.

Edinburgh chef, Scott Smith, has teamed up with the city’s Òir Group to launch of The Captain Darling and to oversee the kitchen. The former chef patron of Edinburgh’s multi-award-winning restaurant, Fhior, has just started a new chapter in his culinary career, providing hospitality businesses like The Captain Darling with bespoke catering solutions.

Speaking about the launch plans for The Captain Darling, Scott said: “The food’s an important part of The Captain Darling, but it’s not about being a ‘gastro pub.’ We’re keeping things classic – well-made, seasonal dishes that are created to be full of flavour.

“A key feature will be our grill section, with a rotating selection of meats cooked over coals – proper pub cooking with a bit of flair. Our Sunday roast, with porchetta front and centre, is something we hope becomes a bit of a local tradition.”

The Òir Group is an independent hospitality company that have operated restaurants like Bodega & Lucky Yu within the city for over a decade, with The Captain Darling being the first in a series of openings lined up over the next nine months for the group.

John Howard, owner and director of The Òir Group, said: “With The Captain Darling, we want to create a proper pub in the heart of Stockbridge – somewhere that feels part of the neighbourhood from day one. It’s going to be a place people can rely on, whether they’re dropping in for a quick pint, catching up with friends, or sitting down for a good meal.

“We will be open seven days a week with a relaxed, welcoming vibe, and a strong bar and food menu at its core. Great drinks, quality food, friendly service, a bit of atmosphere – and yes, dogs are always welcome.”The Captain Darling will be located at 16-18 Hamilton Place, Stockbridge, Edinburgh, EH3 5A