It’s been more “taps oan” than “taps aff” in Edinburgh this summer – but it’s going to heat up soon, if the weather experts are to be believed.

Fingers-crossed they’re right time, as there a few things locals enjoy more than heading out en masse to one of the city’s many great beer gardens.

Deciding where to go can often be the hardest part, so we asked our readers to tell us their favourite pub beer gardens in Edinburgh. We got plenty of responses, with recommendations ranging from traditional pubs to ultra-stylish cocktail gardens.

If you fancy heading out for al fresco drinks, have a scroll through our picture gallery to see 17 amazing Edinburgh beer gardens – all of them chosen by Evening News readers.

1 . 18 best Edinburgh beer gardens - in pictures Scroll through our picture gallery to see 18 amazing Edinburgh beer gardens – all of them chosen by Evening News readers. Photo: Pixabay Photo: Pixabay Photo Sales

2 . Foresters Guild Foresters Guild, on Portobello High Street, has super-cosy beach-style huts in its beer garden that are perfect for a quiet pint and a chat with friends. This popular pub also has seating to the front where you can catch some rays on sunny days. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

3 . Portobello Tap Portobello Tap, situated near Edinburgh's seaside, has a lovely beer garden to enjoy. This craft beer pub has a range of ales and draught to choose from, including from Scotland's independent breweries. Photo: Portobello Tap Photo Sales

4 . Teuchters Landing One of the most popular pubs at Leith's trendy Shore area, Teuchters Landing in Leith has a fantastic beer garden right on the water's edge. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales