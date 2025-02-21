Edinburgh's best chippies to celebrate National Chip Week 2025 - according to locals

As if you needed an excuse, National Chip Week is celebrated from February 20 to 26 this year. It is a brainchild of the Potato Council and aims to encourage more people to eat chips and dispel its myths.

Between the 19th century and 20th century, fish and chips grew in popularity across the United Kingdom, becoming one of the nation’s favorite meals. During the Second World War, fish and chips played an important role. It was one of the non-rationed foods, complementing soldiers’ and the British people’s diets.

Today, fish and chips are still one of the top 10 most popular British dishes – and Edinburgh locals are spoiled for choice when it comes to great chippies.

To mark National Chip Week, we asked our readers to tell us which fish and chip shops are the best – and we got an amazing response.

Take a look through our photo gallery to find out the ones they opted for, and please let us know your own thoughts in the comments section before you go.

1 . Edinburgh's best chippies to celebrate National Chip Week 2025 Take a look through our gallery to see Edinburgh's best chippies to celebrate National Chip Week 2025. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

2 . Fryer's Delight Address: 19 Gracemount Drive, Edinburgh EH16 6RR. One customer said: Great fish and chips. Definitely one of the best around the area. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

3 . Bertie's Proper Fish & Chips Address: 9 Victoria Street, Edinburgh, EH1 2HE. One customer said: An excellent fish and chips restaurant. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales