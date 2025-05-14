17 Edinburgh postcodes with the most sex offenders named in new figures for May 2025

Every month, Police Scotland shares fresh data on the number of registered sex offenders (RSOs), which is broken down by council area and postcode.

A spokesperson for the force said: “We put in place measures to minimise the likelihood of further sexual re-offending by Registered Sex Offenders (RSOs) and would seek to re-assure people that sexual re-offending rates remain extremely low.

“RSOs are robustly managed by the police and our partners through the Multi-agency public protection arrangements (MAPPA), and subject to comprehensive risk assessment and risk management in the community. Police Scotland has units of dedicated officers specially trained for this task.”

Figures are not published for a small number of postcode areas where the population of the area in question is particularly low and it is assessed that publication would lead to individuals being identified.

Have a look through our picture gallery to see the Edinburgh and Lothians postcodes with the highest number of sex offenders, as of May 2025.

EH54 Number of Registered Sex Offenders (RSOs) as of May 2025: 55.

EH16 Number of Registered Sex Offenders (RSOs) as of May 2025: 45