Concerns grow for missing woman, 34, in Edinburgh

AN appeal has been launched to trace a missing woman who has gone missing in Edinburgh.

Amanda Cox, 34, was last seen in the Little France area of the Capital at around 3pm on Monday.

Amanda Cox, 34, vanished on Monday.

Friends and relatives of Amanda, who hails from Peebles and may have travelled there, have not seen or heard from her since and concern is growing for her welfare.

Ms Cox is described as being 5’6” tall, slim, dark hair tied in a ponytail, wearing short sleeve navy blue t-shirt, black and white pattern pyjama bottoms and white slippers.

Inspector Norman Towler from Howdenhall Police station said: “Amanda has been missing for a number of hours now and it is completely out of character for her to not have contacted family.

“We have a number of police resources out looking for Amanda in the Little France area.

“If you have seen Amanda, or have any information which may help us locate her, please contact police.”

Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting incident number 2823 of the 10th December 2018.

