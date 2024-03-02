Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Edinburgh’s courts dished out sentences in December for crimes including sexual assaults, animal abuse, assault, fire-raising and and downloading child sex abuse images.

Among those in the city's courts last month was a funeral director who sexually assaulted a colleague when he groped her bottom as they worked together at an Edinburgh business. While, a thug who smashed a bottle over the head of a stranger during violent disturbance in the city was jailed for 18 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A teaching assistant who crashed her car into a house causing £200,000 worth of damage after she passed out while fasting during the holy month of Ramada was sentenced. As was an Edinburgh man who was placed on the Sex Offenders Register after being found guilty of groping two women.