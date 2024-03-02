Edinburgh crime: 11 criminals handed sentences in February at Edinburgh's courts - in pictures
Edinburgh’s courts dished out sentences in December for crimes including sexual assaults, animal abuse, assault, fire-raising and and downloading child sex abuse images.
Among those in the city's courts last month was a funeral director who sexually assaulted a colleague when he groped her bottom as they worked together at an Edinburgh business. While, a thug who smashed a bottle over the head of a stranger during violent disturbance in the city was jailed for 18 months.
A teaching assistant who crashed her car into a house causing £200,000 worth of damage after she passed out while fasting during the holy month of Ramada was sentenced. As was an Edinburgh man who was placed on the Sex Offenders Register after being found guilty of groping two women.
A man was jailed for six years for sexual offences against two women in the West Lothian area. And, an Edinburgh man was given a lifelong restriction order and will spend at least five years in jail for sexually assaulting women and girls over the course of 16 years during the 1980s and 90s.