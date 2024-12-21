2 . 15. Drum Brae & Gyle

Overall Crime Rate Of 44.8 Crimes Per 1000 People. One of the city’s more built-up residential regions, the council ward of Drum Brae and Gyle couples a more sedate pace of life with the myriad options for commuting that life in a major metropolis naturally comes with. Plus, with a relatively low crime rate of just 44.8 crimes per 1000 residents, there are ample reasons to consider the area. It’s sadly not without its issues, though. Crimes of dishonesty (402 incidents) are the region’s most pressing concern, constituting around 38% of all crime in the area. There are also equally mounting worries over the rates of motor vehicle offences (147 incidents) and criminal damage (141 incidents). Photo: Google Street View