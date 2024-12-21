Security company Churchill Support Services delved into official crime statistics to determine which areas have the highest crime rates per 10,000 people.
Ranking seventh amongst the most dangerous areas in Scotland, Edinburgh saw 34,976 crimes over the course of 2023 into 2024. A deeper dive uncovers significant rates of crimes of dishonesty (17,099 incidents), road traffic offences (8,439 incidents) and violent crime (7,278 incidents), all of which underscore the need for effective security in the city.
A spokesperson for Churchill Support Services said: “We’ve opted to break down Edinburgh by its local council wards. We’ve then displayed this as a ratio of the number of crimes per 1000 people living in that area. This allows us to take into account the size of the area, as well as crucial variables like population and area density.”
1. The 15 worst areas of Edinburgh for crime
2. 15. Drum Brae & Gyle
Overall Crime Rate Of 44.8 Crimes Per 1000 People. One of the city’s more built-up residential regions, the council ward of Drum Brae and Gyle couples a more sedate pace of life with the myriad options for commuting that life in a major metropolis naturally comes with. Plus, with a relatively low crime rate of just 44.8 crimes per 1000 residents, there are ample reasons to consider the area. It’s sadly not without its issues, though. Crimes of dishonesty (402 incidents) are the region’s most pressing concern, constituting around 38% of all crime in the area. There are also equally mounting worries over the rates of motor vehicle offences (147 incidents) and criminal damage (141 incidents). Photo: Google Street View
3. 14. Corstorphine & Murrayfield
Overall Crime Rate Of 47 Crimes Per 1000 People. Most noted for its world-famous stadium venue, the ward of Corstorphine and Murrayfield occupies a sought-after spot on the fringes of Edinburgh’s city centre. With exceptional public transport connections that are coupled with a lower crime rate of just 47 crimes per 1000 residents, it’s easy to understand why the region attracts the crowds it does. However, that popularity does still bring with it inherent risks. The most notable of these is the rate of crimes of dishonesty (484 incidents), which makes up over 44% of total crime in the neighbourhood. That’s alongside similarly high rates of both motor vehicle offences (215 incidents) and criminal damage (101 incidents). Photo: Google Street View
4. 13. Inverleith
Overall Crime Rate Of 59.7 Crimes Per 1000 People. Home to Edinburgh’s marvellous Botanical Gardens, as well as one of largest swathes of greenery in its eponymic park, Inverleith combines those idyllic, sweeping vistas with the modern conveniences one would expect from a suburb of a major city. Plus, with a crime rate that’s below the citywide average at 59.7 crimes per 1000 residents, it’s clearly got its draws. Those draws aren’t without their associated drawbacks, though. High rates of both crimes of dishonesty (617 offences) and motor vehicle crimes (373 offences) are the key causes of concern for Inverleith residents and businesses, alongside a climbing rate of violent assault (212 offences). Photo: Google Street View