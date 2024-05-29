Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Liberton man had to stop running to repair his damaged kilt accessory to ensure he stayed within strict Guinness World Record criteria

An Edinburgh runner made it into the history books at the weekend after recording the fastest time to complete a full marathon in Highland dress.

Stephen Molloy, 33, shaved 2 minutes 24 seconds off the previous record at the rain-soaked Edinburgh Marathon Festival on Sunday - despite losing two minutes at the roadside to repair his damaged sporran chain around seven miles into the run.

The Liberton man, who was raising money for the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, was forced to stop running immediately to fix the garment to ensure he stayed within strict Guinness World Record conditions - but still managed to run the 26.2-mile race in 3 hours, 17 minutes and 48 seconds. He must now wait for the record to be ratified by Guinness World Records before he will be the official world record holder.

Stephen Molloy crossing the finish line at the Edinburgh Marathon

Stephen said: “I couldn’t be happier to – unofficially at this stage – break the Guinness World Record. I was a bit worried beforehand seeing the forecast, and I was right to be – the rain was torrential for the first hour, but it turned out to be a godsend for keeping me cool. That said, the added weight of the highly absorbent Doddie Weir tartan kilt was very noticeable once I was soaked through which made for a very uncomfortable run!

“My sporran chain broke around 7.5 miles meaning I had to stop for around two minutes at the side of the road to fix it. The Guinness World Record rules are strict in that all attire has to be firmly in place for the full duration of the run.

“To run inside the time on home turf was just incredible, and the support on the course was unmatched. So many people had heard about what I was doing and cheered me on, especially coming back into Musselburgh when I really needed the added encouragement.”

He added: “Doddie’s memory kept me going at tough points, and I’m so proud of the result and the money raised for My Name’5 Doddie Foundation. Thank you to everyone who has donated so far.”

Stephen raised more than £4,800 for My Name’5 Doddie Foundation - a charity founded by the late Scottish rugby legend, Doddie Weir, that supports people affected by Motor Neuron Disease.

The donation page will remain open as Stephen’s friend Ewan, who used Sunday’s event as a practice run due to injury, will be going for the kilted half marathon record later this year at the Glasgow Half Marathon in October.

Paul Thompson, director of fundraising at My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, said: “Stephen’s effort and resilience is nothing short of phenomenal, and we’re all massively proud of him at My Name’5 Doddie Foundation. A huge congratulations from all of us.

