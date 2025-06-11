Giant Edinburgh chippy is crowned Scotland’s best fish and chip shop by food blog
To mark National Fish & Chip Day, which took place last Friday, Larder magazine published a list of the best places for fish and chips across the country.
Two of the Capital's chippies made the top six, with one of the biggest fish and chip shops in the city taking top spot overall.
Introducing its list, Larder says: From chic seaside spots to heritage pubs and modern chippies, here are six of Scotland’s standout destinations serving up fish and chips worth travelling for.
At No.1 on the list is Landy’s Fish and Chips, a giant venue located at the corner with North Bridge and the Royal Mile.
In its description of the chippy, Larder writes: “Landy’s does fish and chips so well, it’s in the name. The retro-chic eatery elevates the classic chippy with generous portions and thoughtful touches like homemade tartare sauce.
“Expect crisp, golden batter and flaky fish fried in their signature beef dripping– plus baked, cajun spiced, and vegan options for those after a lighter or punchier take. All served up in a contemporary Old Town setting that blends tradition with a modern sensibility.”
Another Edinburgh chippy making the top six is Bertie's, which placed at No.3 on the list.
Larder writes: “Billing itself as 'Proper Fish & Chips', Bertie’s is a bright, bustling spot dedicated to doing the classic justice. Their battered haddock delivers the perfect crunch-to-flake ratio, with chunky chips and all the expected sides.
“A solid go-to for tourists and locals alike, and the kind of place where the nostalgic charm of a chippy meets Edinburgh’s cosmopolitan buzz.”
The top six are as follows: 1. Landy’s Fish and Chips – Edinburgh, 2. Dune – St Andrews. 3. Bertie’s – Edinburgh. 4. The Jigger Inn – St Andrews. 5. The Grahamston – Glasgow. 6. Ochil’s Arms – Dollar.
