A top-rated Edinburgh bar has bid a ‘fond farewell’ to its customers, telling their social media followers ‘it’s been quite a ride.’

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Owners of Nobles Cafe Bar & Restaurant in Leith announced they will leave the Constitution Street venue as they embark on a ‘new chapter.’ The owners did not indicate if the bar will close or be taken over by new owners.

Taking to social media on Sunday, owners said: “To our brilliant staff, past and present — thank you for all the graft, the good humour, and the care you’ve poured into the place. You made Nobles what it was every day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owners of Nobles Cafe Bar & Restaurant in Leith announced they will leave the Constitution Street venue as they embark on a ‘new chapter' | Jon Savage photography

“And to our lovely customers — thank you for supporting us over the years, for the laughter, the late nights, and for making it all worthwhile.

It’s been quite a ride, and we’ll always be proud of what we built together. A fond farewell, from all of us.”

Many locals were quick to react to the news, with one describing it as the ‘end of an era’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One customer said: “This is sad news. 20 years you served us, our family and friends. Time for you to write your next chapter, thank for the great food, service and memories.”

Another said Nobles is ‘such a beautiful pub and a really happy place’ with another adding ‘Leith will miss you.’

A fourth added: “The end of an era!! You transformed the old pub and made new memories for the street. Wishing you new adventures ahead.”

Nobles Cafe Bar & Restaurant has been approached for comment.