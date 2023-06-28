Lewis Capaldi leaning on Edinburgh girlfriend Ellie MacDowall for support after tour cancellation

Lewis Capaldi is reportedly leaning on his Edinburgh-born girlfriend for support as he battles to get his “mental and physical health in order”.

It comes as the West Lothian singer announced he will be taking a break from touring “for the foreseeable future,” saying he is “still learning to adjust to the impact of my Tourette’s”.

The 26-year-old chart sensation said his performance at Glastonbury at the weekend made it “obvious that I need to spend much more time getting my mental and physical health in order, so I can keep doing everything I love for a long time to come.”

Lewis Capaldi, left, has been dating Edinburgh actress and dancer Ellie MacDowall, right, for several months.

Capaldi released an emotional statement on Tuesday to say will be taking a break from touring to focus on his recovery, with a source saying his girlfriend, Ellie MacDowall, 23, will be a key part of that.

Speaking to the Mail Online, a friend of the singer said: “Lewis needs to be around those who love him at the moment and Ellie is supporting and comforting him through this really difficult time.

“He absolutely adores her. She wasn’t at Glastonbury but his parents were, along with his very supportive team that he has around him.

“As soon as he got home, Ellie made sure she was here for him.”

The Someone You Loved hitmaker confirmed his relationship with actress and dancer MacDowall in April during an interview on Radio One with Scott Mills.

He told the BBC Radio 2 host: “I have a girlfriend and that’s going really well, I am happy chappy, she’s a lovely lady I feel good about everything.”

In a lengthy post on social media on Tuesday, during which he announced the cancellation of his entire tour, including two dates in Edinburgh, Capaldi wrote: “First of all, thank you to Glastonbury for having me, for singing along when I needed it and for all the amazing messages afterwards. It really does mean the world.

“The fact that this probably won’t come as a surprise doesn’t make it any easier to write, but I’m very sorry to let you know I’m going to be taking a break from touring for the foreseeable future.

“I used to be able to enjoy every second of shows like this and I’d hoped 3 weeks away would sort me out. But the truth is I’m still learning to adjust to the impact of my Tourette’s and on Saturday it became obvious that I need to spend much more time getting my mental and physical health in order, so I can keep doing everything I love for a long time to come.

“I know I’m incredibly fortunate to be able to take some time out when others can’t and I’d like to thank my amazing family, friends, team, medical professionals and all of you who’ve been so supportive every step of the way through good times and even more so during the past year when I’ve needed it more than ever.

“I’m so incredibly sorry to everyone who had planned to come to a show before the end of the year but I need to feel well to perform at the standard you all deserve.

“Playing for you every night is all I’ve ever dreamed of so this has been the most difficult decision of my life.