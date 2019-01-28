What does the future hold for Leith Walk?

To most this section of Leith Walk will mean very little.

But the unassuming row of shops have been at the centre of one of the biggest development dramas in the Capital in recent years, one which has involved locals, politicians and celebrity protesters including Irvine Welsh, The Proclaimers and Jeremy Corbyn.

Drum Property Group's artist impression for Leith Walk. Picture: JP

Leith has experienced a huge regeneration in recent years with new development at and around the top of the Walk and within the heart of Leith, but the bottom of Leith Walk has remained largely untouched – until, possibly, now.

The huge number of former students who have moved into the area in recent years – attracted by relatively cheap rents and flat prices and the area’s growing “hipster” reputation for bars, cafes and live music – has created a vibrant and increasingly confident community.

When Drum Property Group unveiled their plans to demolish the two-storey red sandstone parade of shops and old industrial units at Stead’s Place to create a £50m facility they must have thought it would fit in perfectly with this emerging “new Leith”.

Their plans featured a five-storey building consisting of 471 student room accommodation, a 56-bedroom hotel, 53 affordable flats, a café and business units. The backlash they soon faced from a growing band of community activists – an amalgam of political, musical, arts and community networks – must have taken them aback.

On Wednesday, when councillors will consider a recommendation from planning officials to approve the plans, there is expected to be a noisy demonstration outside the City Chambers.

The developers point to a wide range of benefits the development would bring to the area, from local jobs and the extra spending students and visitors would bring to the area, to affordable housing, a soundproofed basement music venue – to replace the popular Leith Depot – and a cafe with free wi-fi open to local residents and students alike.

The Save Leith Walk protest group – which was set up in March to fight the plans – insists the development would destroy the neighbourhood’s unique heritage and culture.

Approval would be subject to a legal agreement to secure a number of key elements including £41,160 for education and £696,999 to the trams and that development should commence no later than three years from the date of consent.

The campaign group says it is not against development and local architects have designed their own plans of what they believe the Leith community wants and needs. Campaigners submitted a 12,347-strong petition at the second attempt to the city’s planning committee in September.

In December, Drum tweaked its plans, reducing the height on Leith Walk from six storeys to five and dropping 52 student rooms to keep the site in line with surrounding buildings.

Drum’s vision divided opinion, with the demolition of the existing building attracting some 2181 objections but also 1775 supporting statements, a remarkably high number in support of a planning application. The proposals for the new building have received more letters of support, at 2051, than objections, at 1831.

Many argue the influx of students to an area would bring a welcome wealth to the local economy. But with alternative accommodation just up the road including Haddington Place and Liberty Place, protesters say the area is already densely populated with student accommodation and would prefer an increase on “much needed” affordable housing, although it is unclear at this stage who might build them. The proposals include 11 one-bed, 30 two-bed, and 12 three-bedroom units.

Campaigners also claim the report to be put to councillors on Wednesday “glosses over serious problems and omissions in the development plan in order to justify approval”. The student housing guidance supports a 50/50 split between student housing and general housing. The proposals include 58 per cent student accommodation, 22 per cent general housing and 20 per cent other uses.

The report states: “Given the existing employment uses on the site, the proposals should include some replacement business space.”

“On balance, given the characteristics of the site and its location in and adjacent to a town centre and the wider regeneration benefits of the development, the proposed mix of uses is acceptable.”

Objections have been lodged by locals and Spokes in relation to the 174 cycle spaces proposed for the student flats – only 33 per cent of the expected 522 bays. But planning chiefs deemed the issue not a justifiable reason to reject plans stating the area has good access to public transport.

The land, which has been earmarked for development since 2008 by the city council, was snapped up by Drum in 2017.

The firm has offered current tenants the opportunity to move into the new premises once completed, if plans are given the green light.

So far only charity Sikh Sanjog and its affiliated community enterprise the Punjabi Junction café have pledged to return to the site.

Trishna Singh, founder of Sikh Sanjog and Punjabi Junction said: “Our charity and café have been based on Leith Walk for more than eight years, and it is a very accessible and convenient location for all our clients and customers.

“We are delighted to have secured temporary accommodation for our charity, and will continue to deliver the much needed services and catering to our stakeholders and customers.”

The frontage has been the home of some local businesses for decades including The Bed Shop, which has relocated to Bonnington. Music venue Leith Depot is one of the high profile businesses to close its doors when its lease ends in October with Pete Mason, who helped to launch the popular venue in 2015, saying it wasn’t viable to move premises while redevelopment commenced.

He added: “In all honestly it’s not a long-term, realistic or affordable business option for us. If demolishing the entire block is allowed to happen, it will mean the end of another independent grass roots music venue.”

Following concerns from residents Drum amended its plans to incorporate a new music venue within the development. Despite this, Leith Depot has decided not to return once the development is complete.

Garry Clark, Federation of Small Businesses development manager for the east of Scotland, said: “Leith’s unique character must be preserved and the Walk must not be allowed to become just an extension of Princes Street. It has been an intriguing battle at the heart of one of Edinburgh’s most popular communities. One thing is for sure, councillors have a tough call to make in a final decision that could go either way.”