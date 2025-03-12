This Edinburgh restaurant and bar has been crowned 'Britain's top Mother's Day spot'

Britain's best venues for a Mother’s Day brunch, lunch and afternoon tea have been named – and a popular Edinburgh venue has taken top spot.

It comes as Eat Meet Drink picked its selection of the restaurants and pubs with the most beautiful backdrops for Mother’s Day celebrations.

The new website, which aims to help users discover nearby pubs, bars and restaurants using unique filtering options, ranked the best spots to celebrate with your mum their big day, which this year falls on Sunday, March 30.

Top of the pile is Browns on Edinburgh's George Street. In its description of the venue, Eat Meet Drink says: “Located in the historic New Town, a short stroll from Edinburgh Castle, Browns offers a stylish and welcoming setting to celebrate Mother’s Day.

“Treat the mother figure in your life to a luxurious afternoon tea or a Browns signature Sunday roast, accompanied by live piano music for an elegant and memorable afternoon.”

Speaking about its list which also includes venues in Leeds, Sheffield, Manchester and London, Eat Meet Drink says: “Mother’s Day is the perfect occasion to show your appreciation for the mother figure in your life.

“Whether you're treating mum to an indulgent brunch, delightful afternoon tea or comforting Sunday roast, there’s no shortage of fantastic venues across the UK that offer the ultimate setting.”

