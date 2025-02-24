Former Hearts star returns to Rangers as club icon appointment confirmed

A familiar face will form part of the interim management team at Rangers.

A former Hearts star has completed a return to Rangers after being confirmed as part of new interim manager Barry Ferguson’s backroom staff.

The Ibrox legend will take charge of his old club for the remainder of the 2024/25 season after stepping into a temporary role following the departure of former manager Philippe Clement on Sunday night. The future of the former Belgium international had been the subject of increasingly intense speculation in recent weeks before the Rangers board opted to bring an end to his 18-month reign in the aftermath of Saturday’s 2-0 home defeat against St Mirren.

Coaches Alex Rae, Colin Stewart and Stephan van der Heyden also departed and Rangers have moved quickly to name an interim management team that will see two former Premiership managers working alongside Ferguson for the remainder of the campaign. The 45-times capped Scotland international has spent time in charge of Clyde, Kelty Hearts and Alloa Athletic earlier in his career - and he will find top flight experience in his backroom staff after former Hearts winger Neil McCann and Billy Dodds were appointed to his coaching ranks.

McCann, who made over a century of appearances during two spells with Hearts, took charge of Dundee in 2017/18 and also had a spell as interim manager of Inverness Caledonian Thistle four years ago. Former Rangers striker Dodds was actually McCann’s assistant during his time at the Caledonian Stadium and was named as permanent manager at the end of the campaign. Former Rangers stalwart Allan McGregor will also join Ferguson’s staff and assistant manager Issame Charai will remain in his position at Ibrox, despite Clement’s departure. Rangers have also confirmed Brian Gilmour will remain in place to ‘continue to bridge the gap between the academy and the first-team’.

Rangers CEO, Patrick Stewart, has revealed the Ibrox board will ‘give their full support’ to Ferguson and his backroom staff as an ongoing review is conducted ahead of a permanent managerial appointment ‘over the coming months’.

He told the club website: “I want to reiterate, the issues we are facing run deeper than the manager. The ongoing football review seeks to address those issues, and we will continue to implement its findings in the coming weeks and months ahead of appointing a new, permanent manager.

“When I spoke to RangersTV last week, I was clear that everyone is judged on results, and nobody will get unlimited time in any role at the club. Ultimately, the team’s response following their early exit from the Scottish Cup was a cause for deep concern, leading the board to conclude that action had to be taken now.

“I want to wish Philippe every success in the future. He is a fine man whom I have enjoyed working with in my short time here so far. I also want to welcome Barry back to the club. We appreciate him and his team stepping into the role at this difficult time. Myself, the board and the executive team will give them our full support for the rest of the campaign.”

