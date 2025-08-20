The latest Premiership transfer talk as the summer transfer window enters its final fortnight.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Rangers manager Barry Ferguson has admitted two current members of the Hearts and Hibs squads would have been on his list of transfer targets had he been handed a permanent role at Ibrox.

The 45-times capped former Scotland international was appointed as interim manager at Rangers following the departure of Philippe Clement in February and he was joined by former team-mates Neil McCann, Billy Dodds and Allan McGregor as part of his coaching staff. A run of just two defeats in 11 league games saw Rangers finish the season in second place in the Premiership table and they were 17 points behind rivals Celtic by the time the full-time whistle was blown on the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That was not enough to land a permanent position for Ferguson and his interim coaching staff and former Swansea City and Southampton manager Russell Martin has taken charge at Ibrox. However, Ferguson has given some insight as to how his transfer plans could have panned out had his temporary spell in charge been converted into a permanent appointment after revealing current Hibs midfielder Josh Mulligan and Hearts captain Lawrence Shankland would have been high on his list of targets as he prepared for the new season.

He told Go Radio: He said: "We came up against Dundee and I think he (Mulligan) was a central midfielder. We beat them 4-3, but they were miles better in the first half and he stood out for me like a sore thumb. Very athletic, strong. A good player, he was linked with Rangers wasn't he? He is certainly one guy I would have taken.

"Listen, he has went to Hibs and I think David Gray has got a top performer there. You do look at other clubs and the younger ones they have brought through, Dundee are a brilliant example. Luke McCowan has gone to Celtic and hasn't looked out of place, Lyall Cameron has gone to Rangers and done superbly well. There are a lot of good players at other clubs, and I think it would be ignorant to ignore them, because I think they could do a job.

He continued: "I have always liked Shankland. I think he has improved as he got older. i just like him, his all round game is really good. He does the hardest thing and that is to score goals. I think Derek McInnes has done well to convince him (to stay at Hearts), but he could have easily went to either of the Old Firm."

Your next football read: Pundits charge into Hearts, Hibs and Aberdeen debate as Scotland's third force splits opinion