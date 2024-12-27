Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest news from Hearts and Hibs following their Boxing Day clash.

Hearts head coach Neil Critchley has quickly set his sights on the January transfer window as he looks to move on from a disappointing performance in the Boxing Day home defeat against Edinburgh rivals Hibs.

It was the visitors that made the more positive start at Tynecastle as Josh Campbell fired Hibs in front with just nine minutes on the clock. However, Hearts hit back just seconds before half-time as Rocky Bushiri found his own net to ensure the two sides were level at the interval. Hibs would have the final say and secure a win that moved them into seventh place in the Premiership table as former Newcastle United and Crystal Palace striker Dwight Gayle snatched the points for his side with just 12 minutes left on the clock.

The mood surrounding Hearts’ famous old home was understandably gloomy in the aftermath of the defeat as Critchley’s side remained second from bottom in the table ahead of Sunday’s visit to Ross County. That fixture will be the last before the January transfer window opens for business - and the Jam Tarts boss has stressed there must be a desire to improve his squad during the first month of the new year.

He told Sky Sports: “You have to have a thought of how you’re going to move forward and take the club forward - and we have strategy in place. We have to look for what we need in January but also to affect the immediate and the players that are going to make you stronger. What happened on the pitch told me a lot.”

‘Almost perfect’ Killie hailed ahead of Hibs test

Kilmarnock warmed up for Sunday’s visit to Hibs in some style as they cruised to a 4-0 home win against Aberdeen on Boxing Day.

Killie captain Kyle Vassell put his side on their way to a fine victory with a first-half goal and David Watson, Innes Cameron and Bruce Anderson also found the net after the break to help Derek McInnes’ men rack up their biggest win of the season against an Aberdeen side that are quickly slipping out of the race for the Premiership title.

McInnes admitted he was ‘absolutely delighted’ for his players as they now turn their attentions towards Sunday’s trip to Easter Road.

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes | SNS Group

Speaking after the win, he said: “I’m delighted with the level of performance, it was almost a perfect day for us. We’ve been looking for this strong home performance, we came into this game feeling pretty good about ourselves. When we got the second goal, it allowed us to take a bit of a breath. We’ve spent 120 grand putting our team together, we’ve got to do so much right to overcome a strong Aberdeen team with that talent.

“Today we managed to do it and I’m absolutely delighted for the players. It’s been pointed at us that we don’t score enough goals and not kept enough clean sheets. It was the perfect finish for us, a lovely finish from Innes and Bruce then gets his goal. Three strikers scored a goal and then young Bobby Wales was outstanding – I’m delighted all round.”