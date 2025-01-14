Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest transfer talk from Hearts as a former Celtic star opens up on one reported target.

Celtic legend Johan Mjallby has delivered a brutally honest verdict on Hearts transfer target Michael Steinwender.

As revealed by the Evening News earlier this week, the Austrian centre-back is inline to become Hearts’ third signing of the January transfer window after they completed a loan deal for Union Saint-Gilloise striker Elton Kabangu and a permanent move for Rotherham United defender Jamie McCart. Steinwender spent time with Austrian clubs Mattersburg, St Polten and Hartberg and his form earned him a free transfer move to Swedish club Varnamo during the summer. After helping his new club preserve their top flight status last season, Steinwender could make a quickfire switch to Hearts, despite receiving interest from a number of clubs in Denmark.

The Tynecastle hierarchy have instigated talks with the defender’s club and the 24-year-old is said to be keen to move to Edinburgh in the near future as Hearts take advantage of their relationship with sports recruitment firm Jamestown Analytics, who helped identify Steinwender as a potential signing that can flourish in the Premiership. However, former Celtic and Sweden star Mjallby is not so sure the centre-back will settle into life in Scotland and believes he will have to show the right character to impress with Neil Critchley’s side.

He told the Scottish Football Social Club: “Good luck Hearts, no, I’m just kidding. He was decent for Varnamo, which is a really, really small club, who have survived going down and getting relegated. He is six foot three, quite lanky, good in the air when it comes to corners and wide free-kicks. I am not too sure he’s got the character to marshall the fans he is quite mobile because he’s not the heaviest, like they are today. He’s six three but quite slim, maximum 80 kilos, so he’s not a big boy when it comes to that.

“He’s decent on the ball, he can play his football, which is like the modern game. Is he a perfect fit for Hearts? Honestly, I don’t know. I really don’t know, it’s difficult to tell. It’s just about the character. If he’s got a strong character, he will go in there and show the real quality and be able to become a leader. If he’s not the right character, then he will just fall apart.”

Hearts are back in action on Friday night when they visit Brechin in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup.