The latest news from Hearts and Hibs after both clubs made key off-field appointments.

Ian Gordon has admitted Hibs have made a significant change to their transfer strategy following the appointment of sporting director Malky Mackay.

The former SFA technical director is now in charge of all transfer business at Easter Road and he will hope to bring some clarity and consistency to recruitment after the club made a number of missteps in the transfer market in recent seasons. Although former head of recruitment Gordon remains with Hibs, it is not completely clear what his role entails - however, he has revealed Mackay and new head coach David Gray have already signalled their intent to build their side around a ‘Scottish core and British experience’.

He told The Scotsman: “With Malky coming in, through those discussions it was very much we wanted to have that Scottish core, and that British experience. That is our main focus but we still want to explore new markets and keeping that going, but it's about reassessing where we are at. We tried to go too international, too young, too quickly. With Malky's experience and Dave, it was about the Scottish core, British experience that we can build around. I'd say there needed to be a bit of a reset. There's proof that that works in this league and the club has a history of it. I think it is absolutely that.”

Former Scotland star speaks out over Hearts appointment

James McFadden has told Hearts supporters what they can expect from the appointment of Graeme Jones as the club’s new sporting director.

The former Everton and Motherwell star worked alongside Jones during his time with the Scottish national team as the latter was given a key role as the SFA’s performance director. His time with the governing body has now come to an end after Jones accepted a wide-ranging position at Tynecastle that will see him responsible for what Hearts described as ‘all aspects of the club’s football department, leading on performance, recruitment, academy and supporting both men’s and women’s team footballing matters’.

McFadden delivered a positive assessment of the appointment and gave some insight into how Jones will function in his new position.

Speaking on the Open Goal podcast, McFadden said: “I worked with him. He gets things done. He’s across everything whether it be the players, the sports science side of the game, the organisation – he’s a great help to everybody. He’s a great person for the players, he’ll be good for the board, he’ll be great for Stevie Naismith. They have a relationship so that should help him (Naismith). He’s been the Head of Performance for the SFA. I think the stuff that he’ll have to deal with, he’s well suited to it. Look, I like him a lot so I’m obviously going to praise him. I think it’s a good appointment for Hearts.

“He knows where the boundaries are. He’ll not overstep and say ‘you should be playing him, you should be playing him’. He’s not somebody that says ‘I know everything, I can do everything’. He’s somebody that can organise and say ‘we need this, we need that, we’re strong or we’re weak here, I know this guy so we’ll bring him in.’ He’ll get the right people in and allow them to do their jobs, but make sure they are doing their jobs.”