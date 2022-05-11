Dean Gibson goes full-time as Hibs Women head coach as he signs new deal and teases big announcement

Gibson took the reins in early 2020 but oversaw just one game before the Covid-19 pandemic paused football.

Hibs Women have endured a frustrating season this year with injuries to key players but Gibson believes the future is bright.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I think the whole model of the club makes it feel that little bit more special and exciting. I’m looking forward to the next two years and getting started again next season,” he said of his renewed contract.

“It’s shown in the last two years what I have done, the work that I’ve put into the club shows how much it means to me. At times I’ve maybe let it take over my life, but I think you have to in this sort of role.

"Being a fan of the club makes it that little bit more special. It’s a proud moment for me, I said that two years ago when I first signed and it’s also special for my family.

"To now become a full-time manager makes it that bit more special.”

Hibs Women head coach Dean Gibson has signed a new deal with the club

Going full-time is a big step as Hibs try to keep pace with Celtic, Glasgow Women, and Rangers – who all finished above the Capital club in the SWPL1 this year. Since his appointment two years ago Gibson has been working hard to keep the team up there. The next step is challenging the ‘big three’.

“I think we’ve done a really good job keeping ourselves close to the teams above us. When I first came in two years ago, we were in real danger of sliding down, the amount of work that we have put in to retain the players that we have was huge."

There has been a raft of new deals announced in recent weeks plus two new signings but Gibson has promised more to come.

“I’m someone who likes to get everything done before the end of the season so that everyone can have a good break and it allows us to come in refreshed and ready to go from the first day of pre-season. There will be more announcements in the coming weeks, we’re building a strong squad and one that we’re confident that can go and compete next year.”

He also teased a significant announcement in the coming weeks, adding: “Keep your eyes peeled for the news that is going to come out, we’ve all been wanting the change and it’s coming.