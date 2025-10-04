From playground to work place, bragging rights matter most to supporters as league leaders host unbeaten Easter Road side

Wherever two football teams co-exist within uneasy proximity of each other, fans of either – or both, if you can get them to agree even for a minute – will inevitably claim that their derby is the best. Maybe not the biggest. But uniquely special in a way that supporters elsewhere couldn’t possibly understand.

Residents of Edinburgh and surrounding environs don’t just think it, of course. They know the truth. That the capital clash between Hibs and Hearts – or Hearts and Hibs, if you’re keeping score on who gets first mention – genuinely DOES stand alone.

David Gray, who learned at a young age that childish bragging rights could transfer easily from the school playground to workplaces, front rooms and bar rooms across the city, still loves everything about this game. Especially, of course, when the result goes the ‘right’ way.

The Hibs boss, who led his team to two wins and a draw in his first season as manager, takes his team to Tynecastle this evening blessed/cursed with a full understanding of the stakes. Nothing about the game, or a rivalry so intense that he STILL has friends who won’t talk to him depending on the outcome of one fixture, should ever take him by surprise.

“That's what I grew up with, because I grew up in Edinburgh,” said Gray, who was surprised not to find the same level of interest in the fixture when he joined Manchester United as a youngster, the former Easter Road skipper adding: “So it wasn't about Rangers and Celtic where I grew up, it was just Hearts and Hibs. And then when I went down south, anyone you speak to about Scottish football, they talk about Rangers and Celtic.

“I've got many friends from both sides of the fence. Some don't speak to me, some do speak to me.

“I know that's just the way it goes. Some will be quick on the phone on the Monday, and some will be firing abuse at me on the Monday morning.

Fans make the rivalry special

“That's one way or the other, good or bad. So they’re brilliant fixtures to be involved in - because they are such massive clubs with massive fan bases that are really passionate about the football clubs.

“Yeah, it would go both ways when you back to school on a Monday after a derby. Even my dad, he’s the same with all his mates; when he used to go into his work after a derby, it was exactly the same. Especially last season!

“And when I played, it was exactly the same. They're brilliant games. It is what everybody looks for as Hearts and Hibs supporters.

“When’s the derby? Where is the first derby this year? The first one I used to always look for was the New Year derby. It used to always be at New Year. When's that going to be?

“And I remember the first one I played in, which was at Tynecastle actually. I think we actually lost the game.

“I remember thinking to myself: ‘This was always the derby that I looked for on the fixture list – and now I’m here playing in it.’ There always seemed to be a lot happening in that one, in the atmosphere. So, brilliant games.”

Hibs chasing historic target in Gorgie

Winning at Tynecastle on Boxing Day and then Easter Road later in the campaign, leaving Hibs chasing a first straight hat-trick of top-flight victories in this fixture since the 1920s, will provide players involved in those games with a useful reminder of what CAN be done. What might be done again?

“Yeah, I think we can use that from last season,” said Gray. “The players that are already there already know that. The new ones coming in less so, but the players have already been talking about it.

“It certainly helps, definitely, when you know what to expect. And then the new players coming in, I've already been speaking to them.

“I'm sure Jack Iredale’s been walking around the dressing room showing his goal from the win at Easter Road last season and telling everyone: ‘This is Edinburgh cerby and what it looks like.’ And we've got a really good group here. A really humble group that are looking forward to the game.

“It's a real difficult place to go, as we know. But one they all need to look forward to - because they can be brilliant days if you come out with a positive result.

“You've seen there's an edge in training all week, this week, with what’s at stake And just the noise around the game because of where the two clubs are at the minute.

“Everyone's well aware of what it means to everybody. And again, I'm just going to reiterate, they just need to look forward to the game and make sure we do everything we can to get a positive result.

“And then if you can get a positive result, as you've said, we know what that does with the fans and everything else moving forward. But the noise around the football club and the feel-good factor around the club at the minute is in a real good place. And this would just add to that.”

Tynecastle atmosphere ‘as loud as it gets’ - Gray

Heading into enemy territory to take on a team sitting on top of the Scottish Premiership, Hibs could be forgiven for taking a cautious approach in Gorgie. But Gray’s men have been at their best this season, especially but not exclusively on their European adventures, when they’ve come flying out of the blocks in games.

“Obviously, it's not as easy as just trying to do one thing,” said the gaffer, when asked about settling into the contest as a team. “I think both teams are going to be trying to do the same thing.

“But can you be calm within the chaos of the game? Can you make the right decisions at times, not get flustered, trust your ability, trust your teammates round about you?

“You need to do the things - as quickly as you can - that you've worked on and believe in that game plan to try and get a foothold in the game as quick as you can. Because they are very fast, they are very frantic. Added to that, the intensity that comes from the crowd.

“And I think especially at Tynecastle, with how close the supporters are to the stadium. It's pound for pound, probably, as loud as it gets.

“So I think that's, again, something that I used to really relish as a player. I'll make sure the players are aware of it so they don't get any surprises when they get there. But I'm sure they'll all enjoy it.”