Rangers sent next manager ‘I’m available’ message as former Celtic man lands role

It’s another international break this week as Scotland hope to reach the UEFA Euros 2024 tournament by beating Spain in Seville on Thursday. Steve Clarke’s side sit top of their qualifying group with five wins from five matches and have three fixtures left to secure their place in the tournament.

The break comes after a hectic weekend in the Scottish Premiership with Rangers beating the previously unbeaten St Mirren 3-0 while Hibs came from 2-0 down to draw the Edinburgh Derby at Tynecastle.

However, the transfer news still remains dominated by who Rangers will select as their new manager following the departure of Michael Beale from Ibrox. As the national side make their final preparations before Thursday, here is the latest news from Hibs and Hearts Scottish Premiership rivals...

Ex-EFL boss ‘available’ to help Rangers

Billy Davies, previously in charge of Motherwell, Preston, Derby and Nottingham Forest, has offered to become Rangers manager for the rest of the season (The Scottish Sun). Davies, 59, hasn’t managed a club since being axed by Nottingham Forest in 2014 but believes he could help turn things around in Glasgow.

Speaking on the Big Scottish Football Podcast, Davies said: “Look, I’m available. I’m just along the road and it’s a great club and a club that I admire greatly. I certainly would go in until the end of the season to help them. I’ve got no doubt if that offer ever came along then it’s something I would look at.”

When asked whether he thought he had what it takes to turn it around at Ibrox, he replied: “You’ve got to look at things very carefully and I’ve got no doubt that challenge would be a very exciting challenge.”

Former Hoops star takes coaching role down under

Ex-Celtic and Hibernian forward Leigh Griffiths is expected to take up a player-coach role with Mandurah City, the Australian side he turned out for last season (Scottish Sun). His boss, John Baird, is now also hopeful that more Scottish stars will follow the former Parkhead star to Mandurah City.

The former Raith and Dundee striker Baird told SunSport: “We want to recruit new players for our pre-season in January. We lost the league on the last day of last season and it was a shocker for us after a good campaign. “The Scots boys have been great and we’d love to attract more to come over and play here.

“Leigh scored 11 in ten games. He’s staying to play again next season and he could join the staff as a player-coach.”

English duo axed from Ibrox shortlist

English duo John Eustace and Scott Parker are not in line for the Rangers job, with the final round of talks with candidates under way (Sky Sports). The final round of interviews are taking place in London this week with the former Birmingham City boss and Bournemouth boss not understood to be on a final shortlist.

