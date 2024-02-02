Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A lot of speculation eventually amounted to very little in the final hours of the January transfer window. Plenty of noise was happening from Glasgow with ultimately Rangers unable to secure many of the loan deals they had envisaged.

However, the same was not the case in Edinburgh where Nick Montgomery sealed several last minute deals, including bringing Eliezar Mayenda, Owen Bevan and Nectarios Triantis into the fold. There was also one last minute loan deal out of Easter Road with the recently recovered Harry McKirdy sent back down to the EFL to join Swindon Town for the remainder of the season.

Hearts enjoyed a relaxed deadline day with only two players brought into the fold in January while no moves were made for Lawrence Shankland as the on-fire striker now remains at Tynecastle until at least the summer.

Following the fall-out of the January transfer window, here is all the latest news from Hibs and Hearts' SPFL rivals...

Rangers reject loan bid

Rangers rebuffed a deadline day bid for left-back Ridvan Yilmaz, 22, from Galatasaray (Record). There had been plenty of speculation over the 22-year-old's future amid interest from the Italian outfit Hellas Verona as well as Turkish giants Galatasaray.

The Istanbul outfit reportedly made two offers to bring Yilmaz back to his homeland but the Gers bosses refused to budge on their £4 million valuation. The news will come as a major boost to boss Philippe Clement, who has seen the former Besiktas ace put in a string of impressive displays since breaking back into his team last month.

Yilmaz cost the Ibrox side £3.5 million when he was signed by Gio van Bronckhorst in the summer of 2022. The club had been exploring other options to fill the left-back slot this month but the collapse of their move for Jefte made it clear that the Rangers boss Clement needed to keep hold of Yilmaz.

Luis 'Duk' Lopes had received offers from around Europe

Aberdeen reject £1.75m

Aberdeen rejected a £500,000 bid for Connor Barron from Swansea City before Thursday's transfer deadline, with the 21-year-old midfielder out of contract this summer (Record) and the Dons also turned down a £1.75m offer from a Dutch club for Luis 'Duk' Lopes (Press and Journal).

This was not the first bid the Pittodrie side have had for the Cape Verde international with the Spanish side Leganes, who also sit in the top spot of the Segunda Division as they target a spot in La Liga next season. Similarly, the currently manager-less side made it clear they had little intention of selling the U21 midfielder.

Starlet turns Man Utd down

Callan McKenna turned down Manchester United to agree a deal with Bournemouth, with the 17-year-old goalkeeper leaving Queen's Park (The Sun). The Scotland U19 star has chosen a move to the Cherries which will see the Queen's Park side take a minimum £350,000.

