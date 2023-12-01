The January transfer window is just around the corner with Scottish Premiership managers eyeing transfer options

It's another packed weekend in the Scottish Premiership as Hearts travel through to face Kilmarnock at Rugby Park and Hibs take on Aberdeen at Easter Road.

With the January transfer window knocking on the door, attentions have turned to how the managers can strengthen their squad with Steven Naismith on the lookout for a right-back. Nick Montgomery has cited Will Fish as a key element of his transfer plans, hoping to secure a longer-term signing of the Manchester United loanee.

However, there are several elaborate plans afoot for many of their Scottish Premiership rivals and ahead of this weekend's action, here is the latest news from Hibs and Hearts' Premiership rivals...

Ex-Ibrox star sights EFL move

A proposal by Nottingham Forest to take 27-year-old former Rangers winger Ryan Kent on loan from Fenerbahce for the second half of the season is under consideration by the Turkish Super Lig club (TeamTalk)

Kent only joined Fenerbahce in the summer after his contract with Rangers expired, but is already facing an uncertain future in Turkey. It had been reported the English winger was having some regrets and was already looking for a return to the UK. In November it was then revealed the Turkish side would be willing to send the ex-Gers star back on loan which attracted the interest of Leeds and Bournemouth.

Now, sources in Turkey have put Nottingham Forest in contention to sign Kent too. According to Haber 7, they have even made an official offer.

Steve Cooper’s side want to add Kent to their squad on loan between January and the end of the season. It is yet to be determined if their offer would include an option or obligation to buy.

Serie A interest ignites Celtic contract talk

A report linking Scotland midfielder David Turnbull with a £7m move to AC Milan is wide of the mark and the 24-year-old will not be joining the Serie A club in January, but he is considering his options with his Celtic contract ending next summer and not being a regular starter under Brendan Rodgers. (The Herald)

Yesterday it was reported from the Italian side that the midfielder was being closely monitored but these speculations have since been debunked with Tunrbull now believed to be considering his options given his contractual situation and status within Brendan Rodgers' squad.

The Scotland international has made 14 appearances so far this campaign, seven from the start and already his goal tally is at seven.

Rangers face transfer set-back

Rangers' search for a new director of football could put manager Philippe Clement's plan to add a left-back and striker during the January transfer window on hold (Football Scotland).

Clement said he is unhappy with the “balance” of his Rangers squad – feeling he has too many players in some positions and not enough in other areas. Football Insider revealed on Tuesday (28 November) that Clement will not be handed a huge budget in the mid-season window and will thus need to be savvy with his additions.