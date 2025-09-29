Just half an hour’s drive from Edinburgh city centre lies a weird and wonderful sculpture garden and art gallery which makes you feel like you’ve entered another world.

Jupiter Artland is a sculpture park and art gallery, set over 120 acres in the grounds of Bonnington House, a private residence near Wilkieston. And for the first time ever, those wishing to explore the sculpture park will be able to do so during the autumn and winter months, with Jupiter Artland having announced last month that it would stay open year round.

The terraced, grassy mounds of Charles Jencks’ Cells of Life, arguably the park’s most well-known work, has become synonymous with the name Jupiter Artland. And while it was stunning, especially with the bright green hills reflected in the surrounding water, my first visit proved that there is so much more to the park than one might think.

There is Tania Kovats’ Rivers, which is a boathouse containing a collection of water from different UK rivers, and an ominous caged hole called Suck by Anish Kapoor. The Weeping Girls by Laura Ford see visitors happen upon haunting statues of crying girls leaning against tree, while Christian Boltanski’s Animitas - hundreds of Japanese bells which chime in the wind - create a tranquil spot to pause for a moment or two.

Charles Jencks' Cells of Life at Jupiter Artland | Rhoda Morrison

These are just a few of the more than 30 quirky and striking artworks currently scattered across the park, with more set to be installed soon.

Others include the Signpost to Jupiter - which tells visitors that the constantly changing distance from Jupiter Artland to Jupiter is ‘893 to 964 million kilometres’ - and a stone house made from locally quarried stone.

The art installations are numbered but guests are encouraged to set off on any route and see them in whichever order they like. I hadn’t read that little note on the map so of course I set off to find the first work on the list - and it lets just say it wasn’t a tough one to spot.

Tania Kovats' Rivers at Jupiter Artland is a boathouse which contains bottles of river water from 100 rivers across the UK. | Rhoda Morrison

Marc Quinn’s Love Bomb is a 12 metre-high orchid sculpture which towers above the horizon line and is as much grotesque as it is beautiful. From there, the winding woodland lane takes you past the river sculptures, and into a shadowy forest which is home to Andy Goldsworthy’s Stone Coppice - boulders place in coppiced trees.

One of the most mesmerising works is Anya Gallaccio’s ‘The Light Pours Out of Me’ which was met with many gasps from amazed visitors. It’s an underground chamber covered in amethyst which went viral on social media earlier this year.

Located in The Steadings, just behind the museum’s cafe, shop and takeaway food van, visitors are encouraged to follow a path of bright pink love hearts into another dark wood. The path ends at the colourful but creepy Upside Mimi Mimi Down toystore where ‘everything friendly and familiar is flipped on its head’.

Anya Gallaccio's The Light Pours Out of Me is an underground cave of amethyst. | Rhoda Morrison

While the outdoor artworks are the main event at Jupiter Artland, they are not all it has to offer. There are also galleries, temporary exhibitions, festivals, events and the aforementioned cafe and shop.

Jupiter Artland is a must-visit for anyone who wants to escape the city for a day. Not only does it give you the chance to spend a day outdoors, in the fresh air and enjoying beautiful views of the countryside, but it is also a chance to see and appreciate so many profound artworks which really make you stop and think.

Jupiter Artland is open Monday-Sunday from 10am until 5pm, with a late opening until 8.30pm on Thursdays.

Tickets cost £11.80 for adults and £7.50 for children aged four and above. Younger children go free. To buy tickets, visit the Jupiter Artland website.