Edinburgh pub where views are ‘the stuff of dreams’ named among best UK beer gardens

Edinburgh's beer gardens are doing a roaring trade at the moment – and now one of the city's al fresco drinking spots has been named among the UK's very best.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes as Big 7 Travel crowned the 30 best beer gardens in the UK, be it “a hidden gem in the city or something far out in the countryside with spectacular views”.

Introducing its list, the popular website says: “Nothing sums up British culture in the summertime better than enjoying a nice cold pint in a beer garden while the sun is shining. Whether you’ve found a hidden gem in the city or something far out in the countryside with spectacular views, the beer garden is as much a UK institution as fish and chips or a cup of tea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Throughout the UK, we’re blessed with some incredible scenery and vibrant pubs and bars, and as such, spending time in the beer garden, once the weather starts to warm up, is a favourite pastime of many Brits – and here are the 30 best beer gardens in the UK.”

Coming in at No.25 on the list is Edinburgh's own Cold Town House, which recently partnered with Aperol to transform its iconic rooftop bar with castle views.

In its description of the trendy Grassmarket watering hole, Big 7 Travel says: “From the remote English countryside to the bustling capital of Scotland, you’d be forgiven for thinking that a beer garden in such a busy centre would be impossible. However, the views from the Cold Town House in the Grassmarket area of Edinburgh’s Old Town are nothing short of breathtaking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Picture the scene: you’ve had a busy day exploring the city’s sights, find a beautiful pub in the historic Old Town, order your drinks, head out to the beer garden, and you’re not just greeted with a fantastic view of the Old Town, but Edinburgh Castle itself looming over you as you enjoy a drink. The stuff of dreams!”

You can see the full list on the Big 7 Travel website - www.enjoytravel.com/en/travel-news/guides/30-best-beer-gardens-in-the-uk