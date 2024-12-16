East Lothian restaurant with 'better pizzas than anywhere in Edinburgh' up for sale

A stylish restaurant in East Lothian with “excellent service” and “authentic pizzas” has gone up for sale.

Hector's Artisan Pizzeria, located on Dunbar High Street, is described as a “thriving” business that offers an “exceptional opportunity” for prospective buyers.

The 60-cover venue, which has an annual turnover of £750,000, is available for a leasehold of £150,000.

Hector's, which prides itself on using only the finest local ingredients, has dozens of rave reviews online and boasts a 4.6 out of 5 Google rating.

One customer who visited the restaurant recently said: “This pizzeria is the perfect place for a date, I went with my boyfriend and the rustic atmosphere was a nice change from any other generic restaurant. The menu is small but high quality, with vegan pizza options too.”

A second diner commented: “Absolutely delicious pizza! Fresh toppings and great menu choices, both the classics and some more innovative options. Honestly better than any pizza I've had in Edinburgh. Really great service as well.”

A third customer gushed: “Sampled the artisan pizza at Hector’s and it was nothing short of a taste revelation! Fresh, bursting with flavor, and crafted to perfection. This isn't just pizza, it's an art form. If you fancy a slice of culinary heaven, Hector's is the place to be. Hands down, best pizza experience.”

You can view the full listiing for Hector's Artisan Pizza on RightBiz.