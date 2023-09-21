Aldi is launching a new pizza delivery service in Edinburgh to rival takeaway giant Domino's

Aldi has announced its first-ever pizza delivery service will launch in three UK cities next month – and Edinburgh is getting a pizza the action.

The German supermarket giant has created a menu of ‘Domino's inspired’ pizzas as part of its new Ultimate Takeaway range.

As you might expect from Aldi, the pizzas will be a lot cheaper than most other takeaways. They will be priced at just £3.99 each, with no delivery charge.

Aldi is launching a new pizza delivery service to rival Domino's - and Edinburgh is among three UK cities taking part in the launch. Photo: Aldi

The new service is set to begin on October 3 in Edinburgh, Manchester and Cardiff.

Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi UK, said: “With prices of takeaways soaring, we’re excited to be able to offer shoppers delicious pizzas at a fraction of the price of expensive high-street chains.

“The quality ingredients and affordable price of the Ultimate Takeaway range will no doubt change people’s idea of the supermarket pizza.

“Better yet, we’re thrilled to be able to deliver this product hot to shoppers’ doors and truly treat our customers to the full takeaway experience.”

Aldi's new pizza range is set to save shoppers a small fortune compared to Domino’s, which currently charges £20.99, plus a £2.50 delivery fee, for a medium Meateor pizza.

Aldi's brand-new Ultimate Takeaway range includes three Domino’s inspired pizzas: The Meaty One (a sizzling sausage and meatball feast), The Banger (a smoky hotdog delight with a spicy kick), and the Texas Style BBQ Chicken & Bacon (tangy BBQ sauce, chicken and smoky bacon.