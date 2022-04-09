Monday

On Monday, a Sighthill local has spoken out about the problem of off road motorbikes after seeing a yob spotted taking three-year-old for ride through park.

Gareth Mackie, 46, lives next to Sighthill Park and has said that the issue of off road vehicles driving dangerous has “become progressively worse over the past couple of years, and had definitely escalated in recent weeks.”

Edinburgh crime news: Here is a round up of this weeks crime and court stories from the Capital and the Lothians

The brother of murdered T2 Trainspotting star has said that the police force 'has blood on its hands' three years on from shooting.

The T2 Trainspotting star was shot dead outside his Edinburgh home on April 17, 2019, and his brother Sean Welsh has said he would still be alive today if officers had acted on information given to them about the murder plot.

Tuesday

Another resident came forward about the off road motorbike problems in the west of the Capital.

The woman has said she feels “unsafe” visiting Saughton Park with her son, after a run-in with a group of people riding these bikes.

Concerns were raised over new analysis showing 140 dedicated police stations and offices have been shut since Police Scotland was created in 2013.

Calum Steele, general secretary of the SPF, which represents rank and file officers, said the closures were having a "detrimental impact" on rural areas.

A South Queensferry local has been charged by police for buying alcohol to sell to under-age teenagers.

Edinburgh Police Division announced the charge on Twitter, and wrote: “We continue to take a strong line regarding this kind of behaviour and take robust action against offenders.”

Robert Chalmers, convicted murderer who kept the remains of his victims in a wheelie bin for over a year, died after suffering a bout of pneumonia.

Chalmers was jailed for a minimum of 23 years at his trial in 2011 after being convicted of murdering Samantha Wright in Edinburgh.

Wednesday

Eight boys have been charged in relation to the racial abuse and assault of two adults in the North West of Edinburgh.

The boys, who are aged between 12 and 15 years old, were identified following an investigation into the incident which took place at Silverknowes Road, on Saturday, March 5.

A drunk firebug caused around £20,000 of damage after he set a blaze at an East Lothian university.

Jonathan Brown lit the fire within a storage area that contained canisters of butane gas, CO2 and helium at Queen Margaret University, in Musselburgh, East Lothian.

A teenage boy was charged after a 10-year-old was robbed in Edinburgh park.

Police Scotland confirmed the 13-year-old was charged with robbery and attempted robbery following two incidents on Thursday, March 31, 2022.

Thursday

An American accused of fleeing to dodge sex assault charge ordered to get a lawyer by Scottish sheriff.

The man who is said to have faked his own death to escape a sex assault charge in the US, and was then found allegedly hiding in Scotland, has been told to get a lawyer to defend his case “with haste”.

A £3,000 reward has been offered for information on a wanted violent criminal with links to Edinburgh.

Alan Jordan, 29, is a violent offender who is wanted for emergency recall to prison after breaching the terms of his licence.

Three teenagers were charged after disturbance at an Edinburgh school.

Police officers rushed to the school, after receiving reports of a disturbance, at around 9.20 am.

Friday

A lecturer at the University of Edinburgh has made a plea for people to look out for her family’s e-bike after it was stolen from an on-campus bike store by three men with their faces covered.

Charlotte Rommerskirchen bought the quirky RadRunner e-bike last year and used it everyday to get to work, do the school/nursery run and to generally enjoy the city.

To her dismay, on Wednesday, April 6, at around 4.30pm it was stolen from the University of Edinburgh’s George Square bike storage.

An evil sexual predator has been jailed for at least 36 years for the murder of primary school teacher Sabina Nessa.

The garage worker targeted 28-year-old Ms Nessa as she walked through Cator Park in Kidbrooke, south-east London, to meet a friend at 8.34pm.

A coroner said a mum-to-be died at Edinburgh’s Arthur's Seat from multiple injuries caused from a ‘fall from height' – as an inquest into her death opened on Friday.

Fawziyah Javed, 31, was pronounced dead on September 2, 2021 following an incident on the hillside of the Capital landmark on Holyrood Park.

Saturday

Police have arrested a 25-year-old man after a pursuit on the M8 resulted in a crash.

The van had failed to stop for officers in Edinburgh a short time earlier, and the pursuit resulted in a collision involving one of the police vehicles.

A foster carer, who has looked after more than 400 children over 30 years, has admitted setting up a large scale cannabis cultivation in her garage.

Elizabeth Marshall said she set up the £6000 drug operation for her own personal use during the Covid lockdown period last year.

Keep up to date with all the news from the Capital and the Lothians here.

