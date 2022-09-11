Queen's final visit to Edinburgh: LIVE updates as cortege travels from Balmoral to Palace of Holyroodhouse

The Queen’s coffin has left Balmoral and will make its way Edinburgh today (September 11) in her final journey across Scotland.

The cortege is to travel through Aberdeen, Dundee, Perth, and Fife before arriving at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

Mourners are expected to line the streets to pay their final respects to Her Majesty, who is due to lie in state at St Giles’ Cathedral on Monday (September 12) following a sombre procession along the Royal Mile.