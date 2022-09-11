Queen's final visit to Edinburgh: LIVE updates as cortege travels from Balmoral to Palace of Holyroodhouse
Thousands of mourners are expected to gather in Edinburgh to say goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II.
The Queen’s coffin has left Balmoral and will make its way Edinburgh today (September 11) in her final journey across Scotland.
The cortege is to travel through Aberdeen, Dundee, Perth, and Fife before arriving at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.
Mourners are expected to line the streets to pay their final respects to Her Majesty, who is due to lie in state at St Giles’ Cathedral on Monday (September 12) following a sombre procession along the Royal Mile.
LIVE: The Queen’s final visit to Edinburgh
Last updated: Sunday, 11 September, 2022, 12:10
Key Events
The Accession of the King in Edinburgh, explained
King Charles III proclaimations in Edinburgh: Here's when ceremonies will take place
There will be two public proclamations of King Charles III in Edinburgh today (Sunday) following the Queen’s death.
The Accession of the King begins in Edinburgh
Road closures in Edinburgh
There are already a number of road closures in Edinburgh, announced by the city council.
These are:
• Abbey Mount at Regent Road
• Abbeyhill at Abbey Lane
• Blackfriars Street
• Calton Road at Abbeyhill Crescent
• Calton Road at Leith Street
• Canongate at St Mary Street and Jeffrey Street
• Carrington Road at Crewe Road South
• Carrington Road at East Fettes Avenue
• Castle Terrace
• Castlehill
• Chambers Street
• East Market Street at junction with Jeffrey Street
• Fettes Avenue
• High Street at Cockburn Street
• High Street at George IV and The Mound
• Holyrood Park entrance at Meadowbank Terrace
• Johnston Terrace
• Lawnmarket
• New Street, south of the entrance to Waverley car park
• Nicolson Street (closed northbound only) at West Nicholson Street. Local access provided to Blair Street.
• Niddry street
• Old Tolboth Wynd
The Queen’s coffin leaves Balmoral
Her Majesty’s oak coffin has been seen for the first time as her cortege left Balmoral Castle.
It will take approximately six hours to arrive in Edinburgh.