Edinburgh Zoo’s penguins have a new bubble machine and they love it

PENGUINS at Edinburgh Zoo are getting to grips with their latest toy.

The birds were given a new bubble machine as a Christmas present and have enjoyed the opportunity to try it out.

Penguins at Edinburgh Zoo were given a bubble machine to celebrate Penguin Awareness Day, Picture: RZSS/Si�n Addison

Staff at RZSS Edinburgh Zoo watched as the curious penguins burst the colourful bubbles with their beaks.

Penguin keeper Lorna Moffat, said: “Our colony of over 130 birds enjoy lots of different types of enrichment, from their water slide to their floating platforms, but the bubble machine is always a firm favourite so getting a new one is fantastic.

“All three of our penguin species loved playing with the bubbles, especially our youngest rockhopper chick who was taking part for the first time.”

The Edinburgh Zoo penguins enjoyed their treat,Picture: RZSS/Si�n Addison

Penguins have been an integral part of the zoo since it opened in 1913 and the zoo is home to the largest outdoor penguin pool in Europe.

Project Pinnamin, a collaboration between RZSS, the British Antarctic Survey, RSPB, Tristan Conservation and the Government of South Africa, is spearheading research to help improve the very limited understanding of the northern rockhopper and the factors affecting its population numbers on Tristan da Cunha, in the South Atlantic Ocean.

This research will inform conservation measures to help secure the future for this endangered species.

The penguins enjoyed popping the bubbles with their beaks, Picture: RZSS/Si�n Addison

