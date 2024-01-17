Hibs confirm PPV decision for Forfar Athletic cup tie
Hibs return to Scotland with a Scottish Cup tie against Forfar Athletic
After a fruitful winter break, in which Nick Montgomery and his squad headed out for some winter sun in Dubai, Hibs will be back in action as they prepare to take on Forfar in the Scottish Cup.
The Hibees currently sit sixth in the league and have struggled to remain consistent throughout the season. Montgomery, however, has admitted that the recent break has been hugely beneficial for the side as. He has treated as a mini 'pre-season' ahead of a hugely busy schedule with the squad taking part in double sessions every day.
Not only have the squad trained to improve their fitness, but the 42-year-old boss has also assessed his defensive options with Lewis Miller and Rocky Bushiri away on international duty. It remains to be seen whether Hibs' guest Kris Moore will be brought in on a permanent basis or if the head gaffer will look for an option closer to home.
The return to action, following a two-and-a-half week break, will see Hibs take on the League Two side Forfar in Station Park as the Hibees hope to reach the fifth round in February.
However, Hibs do unfortunately not have the rights to broadcast the game on Hibs TV. Fans unable to attend the match will have to head to the club's social media with match highlights then available on Hibs TV and YouTube.