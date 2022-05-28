Monday

Barclays Bank on Edinburgh's Princes Street was attended by police after its window was smashed in the early hours of the morning.

Emergency services were called to Princes Street this morning after receiving reports of damage at a city centre bank.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police taped off the scene after a large window was smashed at the front of Barclays Bank on the east end of the street, opposite the Balmoral Hotel.

Police in Edinburgh pulled over a man test driving a car – and discovered they had no licence or insurance.

Enquiries revealed that the man had test driven another car – a Renault Meganne – to the same location where the Vauxhall was stopped.

Police arrested a driver who was uninsured, wanted for arrest and under the influence of drugs in West Lothian.

Edinburgh crime news: Here is a round up of crime, courts and breaking news from the Capital and the Lothians this week

The driver then tested positive for cannabis and cocaine on a Drugwipe – a quick roadside drugs test.

Tuesday

Police in the Capital have released a CCTV image of a man they are hoping will assist with their investigation into a serious assault.

The incident occurred outside The Hive nightclub on Niddry Street around 1.35am on Friday, September 10 last year.

A new working group will be set up to stamp out the “heinous” issue of spiking at universities, the UK Government announced today.

The group will bring together vice-chancellors, police, campaigners and victims to create plans for practical steps to keep students safe following a spate of attacks in UK universities.

Ministers are considering changing the law to ensure that hearings for police officers accused of gross misconduct can take place in public.

The change is one of the key proposals included in a new piece of legislation the Scottish Government is consulting on.

The proposed Police Complaints, Investigations and Misconduct Bill would also bring in new powers to deal with cases of gross misconduct, even after officers have left the police.

A man has been jailed and banned from owning animals ‘indefinitely’ after the ‘worst example' of animal fighting Scottish SPCA has ever seen.

Callum Muir, 25, of Logangate Terrace, Logan, used his three dogs, terrier Pip, lurcher Bella and bull lurcher Mig to fight badgers and foxes.

A Premiership football club has sparked controversy by posting a gallery of pictures of children it says broke into its ground.

The Premiership club shared the pictures on Twitter of the teenagers on their pitch and inside the concourse - before deleting them a few hours later.

A former police officer feared Sheku Bayoh was going to "finish me off", the inquiry into his death heard on Tuesday.

Wednesday

Sex attacker jailed after targeting terrified male victim on Edinburgh's Calton Hill.

Sugian Al Zak, from Algeria in North Africa, was ordered to stay away from Calton Hill and jailed for 45 months for the attack.

He tried to rape his victim after leading him to a wooded area and taking off his glasses, before pushing him to the ground during the assault.

More than half of young women in Britain feel unsafe using public transport alone after dark, compared with around one in five men, a new survey suggests.

The gap is even wider for young adults, with 17% of males aged 16 to 34 saying they feel unsafe compared with 58% of females – the highest proportion among any age or sex group.

Sheila Anderson and the police's 40-year search for answers about young mum's murder – we look into the case, and interviewed one of the senior officers involved.

Thursday

A woman appeared in court on Thursday charged with smashing windows in three branches of Barclays Bank – including one in Edinburgh’s Princes Street.

Police arrested the 37-year-old and held her overnight ahead of an appearance at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

Police are appealing to witnesses who may have seen 'suspicious behaviour', after an incident of wilful fire-raising in Wallyford.

The fire occurred near Scorpio Safety Systems, in Wallyford, at around 2am on May 25, 2022.

The Scottish SPCA is appealing for information, after cat owners reported their pets coming home with fur shaved off them.

On May 12, the charity received a report from a member of the public, who was shocked to find that their mother’s female long-haired cat had returned home with her stomach, rear end and legs shaved.

Police are looking for the owner of a rickshaw, which was recently recovered in Edinburgh city centre.

Officers took to Twitter to appeal to the owner of the vehicle, and wrote: “This rickshaw was recently recovered in Edinburgh city centre & we would like to reunite it with its owner.”

FRIDAY

Pupils and teachers were forced to evacuate an East Lothian school after a deliberate fire broke out in the building.