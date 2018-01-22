12 things for couples to do in Edinburgh

From the romantic to the adventurous, here are 13 of the best things for couples to do in Edinburgh

Edinburgh has plenty of unique date options, whether you’re a long-term couple or it’s your very first date, writes Gillian McDonald.

Chocolate tasting at Coco Chocolatier

Held in their Stockbridge store, Coco Chocolatier’s chocolate connoisseur evenings give guests the chance to learn all about chocolate - from the process of making it to the history of the cocoa bean.

The evening also includes sensory tests, tastings of various types of chocolate, and a liquor and chocolate pairing to finish off the night.

Visit: 20 Raeburn Place, EH4 1HN - cocochocolate.co.uk



Couples massage treatment at Castle Thai Spa

Enjoy a rejuvenating Thai massage at Castle Thai Spa with one of their treatments specially designed for couples.

This traditional form of massage uses acupressure and stretching to release tension, increase flexibility and promote wellbeing - perfect for couples who want to relax together.

Visit: 9A Castle Street, EH2 3AH - castlethaispa.com



Make a bouquet with Narcissus Flower School

Rather than buying your other half a bouquet of flowers, why not attend a floristry masterclass and learn how to make one together?

Narcissus offer Flower School evening and weekend classes (suitable for beginners) where you can enjoy drinks and nibbles, learn about the art of floristry, and make your own bouquet to take home at the end of the class.

Visit: 15 East Norton Place, EH7 5DR - narcissusflowers.co.uk



Watch an indie film at the Cameo Cinema

Head to the Cameo Cinema for your next date night at the movies, and you’ll be treated to cult films, indie releases and a curated selection of the best new mainstream films.

The Cameo also has a relaxed cafe bar, ideal for catching up with your date over drinks before the film.

Visit: 38 Home Street, EH3 9LZ - picturehouses.com/cinema/Cameo_Picturehouse



Afternoon tea in Peacock Alley

For a luxurious daytime date, opt for afternoon tea in Peacock Alley, the glamorous lounge of the Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh - The Caledonian.

Share a cake stand full of delicious sandwiches, freshly baked scones and delicate patisserie treats, with unlimited loose leaf tea or an optional glass of champagne.

Visit: Princes Street, EH1 2AB - waldorfastoriaedinburgh.com



Stroll along Portobello Beach

Go for a romantic stroll on a sunny day, and walk hand-in-hand along Portobello Beach.

After taking in the sea views together, stop at one of the welcoming cafes along the promenade for a coffee or an ice cream.

Visit: Portobello Promenade, EH15 1HH

Candlelit dinner at The Grain Store

If you’re looking for a dinner date spot, The Grain Store is the perfect cosy and romantic location.

Tuck into seasonal Scottish dishes (with an emphasis on local fish and game) in an intimate corner of this atmospheric restaurant.

Visit: 30 Victoria Street, EH1 2JW - grainstore-restaurant.co.uk



Make your own gin on an Edinburgh Gin tour

Edinburgh Gin’s city centre distillery (which is located inside Heads & Tales bar) offers various tours and tasting sessions.

As well as teaching you all about Edinburgh Gin and the history of the spirit, the Gin Making Tour even gives you the chance to make your own gin to take home with you.

Visit: 1a Rutland Place, EH1 2AD - edinburghgin.com



Explore the Georgian House

The Georgian House on Charlotte Square is a perfectly preserved New Town house, dating back to the late 18th century.

The house is filled with original and replica Georgian furniture, so visitors can step back in time and discover what life was like when the New Town was built.

Visit: 7 Charlotte Square, EH2 4DR - nts.org.uk/Visit/Georgian-House



Enjoy cheese and wine flights at Smith & Gertrude

Smith & Gertrude specialise in cheese, charcuterie and wine, with a delicious range of sharing boards and seasonal bites on the menu.

Opt for a cheese and wine flight to share with your date to try out a selection of carefully matched food and drinks.

Visit: 26 Hamilton Place, EH3 5AU - smithandgertrude.com



Join in with a ceilidh at Ghillie Dhu

Ceilidhs don’t need to be reserved for weddings and special occasions - Ghillie Dhu hold one every Friday and Saturday evening.

Begin the evening with a three course meal in the impressive auditorium, before spinning your partner round on the dancefloor to all the classic ceilidh tunes, performed by a live band.

Visit: 2 Rutland Street, EH1 2AD - ghillie-dhu.co.uk



Take a cookery class at Edinburgh New Town Cookery School

Learn how to whip up a delicious meal for two by attending one of the Edinburgh New Town Cookery School’s classes.

Evening classes are suitable for beginners and intermediate chefs, covering everything from knife skills to how to cook the perfect steak.

Visit: 7 Queen Street, EH2 1JE - entcs.co.uk