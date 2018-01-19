Man in court charged with 132 sexual offences against 99 girls

Have your say

A MAN has appeared in court accused of sex offences against 99 girls.

Gavin Scoular faces a total of 132 charges including the repeated rape of a 14 year-old.

Prosecutors claim the 22-year-old met alleged victims – many of whom are underage – online.

Other accusations listed in a huge 45 page indictment are that Scoular asked to meet girls and offered money for sex.

The charges emerged as Scoular appeared for a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow.

The allegations span between February 2010 and April 2015.

A number of locations feature on the indictment with a property in Edinburgh’s Niddrie in the majority of the charges.

He is said to have contacted young females via Skype, social media or “online messaging services”.

It is claimed he raped five girls.

This includes one who is said to have been attacked near the Capital’s Holyrood Park.

It is stated he did “repeatedly rape” another and that he refused to let her leave a room.

Scoular also allegedly threatened to publish naked photos of her online.

One girl is said to have initially been sleeping before an alleged attack.

Scoular is also accused of lewd and libidinous behaviour with another youngster and sexually assaulting a 12 year-old.

It is claimed he further tried to meet up with a string of girls and pay them, if they agreed.

This includes an accusation he requested one did see him to “engage in sexual activity” and that he did “offer to provide her with money”.

He is also said to have suggested calling the school of another girl “to provide excusal for her absence” so she could meet him.

Other allegations are that Scoular made sexual remarks to young females and also asked for naked photos.

Iain Paterson, defending, pled not guilty on his behalf.

Judge Lord Matthews adjourned the case until a further hearing in March in Edinburgh.