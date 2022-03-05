Here is a round up of all the crime, court cases and breaking news from Edinburgh this week.

Monday

A man was charged after a member of the public raised the alarm over concerning behaviour spotted on Newhaven Road on Sunday evening.

Police received reports that a man was attempting to break into cars.

A 34-year-old was charged with several theft related offences.

Covid shortages continue to hit police staffing in West Lothian.

Sergeant Wells spoke at a meeting of the Broxburn, Uphall and Winchburgh local area committee: “We are still being impacted by the Omicron variant.

"In fact so much so that I work in a department of eight here, last week there was just me, because we had an outbreak.

"So it is still having an impact on resources which then has an impact on being able to turn stuff over and to deal with things.”

Tuesday

The Edinburgh Evening News revisited a cold case from Craigmillar, and explored the empathetic and compassionate response from the surrounding community.

Police in the Capital seek owners of recovered bikes.

One of the bikes is a Carrera Vengeance 27.5 which is black with grey writing on it.

The second is a Carrera Axle Limited Edition 6061, which is black with blue writing on it.

A man in the Capital was arrested and charged in connection with an attempted murder on Pilton Avenue.

The incident happened around 10 pm on Sunday, January 23 this year on Pilton Avenue in the Capital.

Police Scotland are being urged to "listen" to the results of a poll which found more than half of Scots want knife and violent crime to be a top priority for officers.

Two more Edinburgh locals come forward after being targeted by ‘fake banking app’ scam.

These incidents follow two more almost identical acts of fraud, one in Fife and another, again, in Dalkeith.

A man who attempted to stab a cyclist and bite his face during an unprovoked attack has been handed an extended jail sentence.

Wednesday

A 67-year-old was arrested after police operation in West Barns.

Emergency services were spotted near the West Barns bowling club on last Friday afternoon. (February 25).

Two men, Paul O’Docherty and Jake O’Docherty, have been convicted of attempted murder in the Capital.

Detective Sergeant Keith Taylor, from Police Scotland, said: “Both O’Dochertys subjected this man to a violent attack which has had lasting impact on the life of the victim."

A teenager sustained injuries after she and her dog were attacked in Mayfield Park in Dalkeith.

The 19-year-old was walking her dog in Mayfield Park on Tuesday when a man approached and began to kick then dog.

When the woman intervened, the man turned on her and assaulted her.

Thursday

A man was charged with 'malicious mischief' after cutting internet and TV cables in the Capital.

Locks were also glued in the Leith area of Edinburgh.

An off-road motorcycle and a mixture of power tools stolen from houses and sheds in coastal towns of Gullane, Aberlady and Longniddry

Residents are reminded to stay vigilant.

Thieves in Leith were foiled, seconds away from stealing the bike of an NHS nurse by passers-by who started to film them and call the police.

The family of Sarah Everard have paid tribute to her on the first anniversary of her murder by a police officer, saying she was “wonderful and we miss her all the time”.

Her family said: “It is a year since Sarah died and we remember her today, as every day, with all our love.

Friday

An arrest has been made after police attend reports of man with 'bladed item' on Great Junction Street in Leith.

Emergency services arrived after the call was received around 8.40 am.

Police are targeting anti social behaviour in the Southwest of Edinburgh after an increase linked with ‘youth gatherings’.

Police Scotland are working with Edinburgh Council, the fire service and Edinburgh Trams to combat an increase in anti social behaviour.

A rapist who struck 17 times in Livingston, Bathgate and Broxburn could be jailed for life.

Alexander Thomson, 42, was back in the dock having earlier been convicted of 17 charges of rape and physical attacks between 2013 and 2019 across West Lothian.

